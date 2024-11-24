‘You will never become a champion – stop dreaming’: Mohammad Alaqraa taunts Omar El Dafrawy ahead of mouthwatering PFL fight night in Riyadh

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton)

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA (22 November 2024) – With one week until the Professional Fighters League (PFL) World Championships in Riyadh, Mohammad Alaqraa has thrown down the gauntlet to Omar El Dafrawy by insisting: “You will never become a champion – stop dreaming.”



The PFL MENA Welterweight Championship will be decided between Kuwait’s Alaqraa (7-0) and Egypt’s El Dafrawy (12-6) in the co-main event of the 2024 PFL MENA Championship on Friday, November 29 at King Saud University.



The bout is part of an incredible fight night that also includes the PFL World Championships in Riyadh featuring the top MMA fighters on the planet. In partnership between PFL, the Ministry of Sport and the Saudi Mixed Martial Arts Federation (SMMAF), this is the first time ever the showpiece occasion has been hosted outside of the USA.



Alaqraa, who has previously defeated El Dafrawy, said at a PFL media day ahead of the big fight night: “Winning the PFL MENA title is just the beginning of my journey toward global success, which is my ultimate goal. To compete on the world stage, I need to be the best fighter in the Arab world. That's why I must defeat El Dafrawy and claim the title.



“Omar has improved a lot since our last fight, but I have improved as well. There’s a significant difference between us in terms of skill level and fight tactics. I am confident no fighter in the Arab world can beat me—not Omar or anyone else. I will defeat him in a more advanced and dominant way than before.



“I do not strike behind the head as Omar claimed, and I suggest he gets a refereeing certificate if he’s so interested in rules. After the fight, he can pursue that field because the result will remain the same – Alaqraa is the Middle East champion and undefeated.



“You’ve never beaten strong fighters, Omar, and I’ll finish you with a knockout since that’s what you want. You will never become a champion—stop dreaming.”



However, after knocking out ‘The Jordanian Lion’ Jarrah Al Silawi in September, El Dafrawy is in no mood for Alaqraa’s lip.



El Dafrawy said: “I don’t fear any fighter, whether it’s Alaqraa or anyone else. I’ve defeated the best fighter in the Arab world in just three minutes. Stepping into the cage is something I’m completely used to.



“This isn’t personal at all. I am a completely different fighter from the one Alaqraa faced in our first bout. Back then, I wasn’t mentally ready and was going through difficult personal circumstances. Now, the situation is entirely different, and I’m ready to give my best in the final.



“There is no arrogance after defeating Jarrah Al Silawi, who was the top contender for the title. I’m a fighter who strictly follows the game plan set by my coaching staff, and that’s why I beat Jarrah.



“Alaqraa doesn’t know who he’ll be facing on November 29. I’ve become a completely different fighter with many surprises. No matter how much he studies my previous fights, he won’t be able to predict what I’ll do. He’ll see for himself in the cage.”



El Dafrawy added: “My issue with Alaqraa is that he strikes behind the head. I hope he doesn’t do that again. If he pushes me in the face again, I’ll slap him back. I act, I don’t talk much, and I’ll defeat him to win the title.”



In addition to the 2024 PFL MENA Championship in Riyadh, the finest PFL international fighters are battling it out in the Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, and Women’s Flyweight divisions. All are vying for the $1 million dollar purse prize and the right to be called 2024 PFL World Champion.



Headlining the November 29 card at King Saud University card is unbeaten Timur “Imam” Khizriev (17-0) in the Russian’s Featherweight Championship bout against the UK’s Brendan Loughnane (29-5). In the Women’s Flyweight Championship co-main event, Dakota Ditcheva will put her 13-0 record on the line when the English-Bulgarian MMA and former Muay Thai fighter goes head-to-head with Brazilian Taila Santos (22-3).



In addition to the Championship fights, undefeated Saudi Arabian star Hattan Alsaif – who made world history when she became the first female from the Kingdom to sign a contract with a major MMA promoter – fights Algeria’s Lilia Osmani.



Tickets are available for a night of championship action via WeBook.com.



Four champions will also be crowned in the Welterweight, Lightweight, Featherweight, and Bantamweight divisions. PFL MENA is creating a pathway for athletes from the region to compete in the PFL Global Season.



The championship bouts, for both the Global Season and PFL MENA, will be five, five-minute rounds, and for the first time in the history of the PFL Championships, the rule set will now allow elbows.



Friday, November 29:

PFL World Championship:



Featherweight World Title: Brendan Loughnane (29-5) vs. Timur Khizriev (17-0)



Women’s Flyweight World Title: Dakota Ditcheva (13-0) vs. Taila Santos (22-3)



Light Heavyweight World Title: Impa Kasanganay (18-4) vs. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (24-7-1)



Welterweight World Title: Magomed Umalatov (17-0) vs. Shamil Musaev (19-0-1)



Lightweight World Title: Brent Primus (14-3) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (22-4-1)



Heavyweight World Title: Denis Goltsov (34-8) vs. Oleg Popov (19-1)



PFL MENA Championships:



Featherweight MENA Title: Abdelrahman Alhyasat (5-0) vs. Abdullah Al-Qahtani (9-2)



Welterweight MENA Title: Mohammad Alaqraa (7-0) vs. Omar El Dafrawy (12-6)



Amateur Women’s Atomweight: Hattan Alsaif vs. Lilia Osmani



Bantamweight MENA Title: Ali Taleb (11-1) vs. Rachid El Hazoume (15-3)



Lightweight MENA Title: Mohsen Mohammadseifi (6-1) vs. Georges Eid (10-4)



Showcase Fights:



Lightweight: Mansour Barnaoui (21-6) vs. Alfie Davis (17-4-1)



Heavyweight: Slim Trabelsi (7-0) vs. Abraham Bably (5-0)



Featherweight: Jesus Pinedo (23-6-1) vs. Jeremy Kennedy (19-4)



Featherweight: Asael Adjoudj (8-1) vs. Jose Perez (9-1)



Middleweight: Costello van Steenis (15-3) vs. Joao Dantas (7-1)





