Kurram Tragedy Unfolds: Journalist Killed, Another Loses Home Amid Escalating Violence

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Kurram tragedy continues to unfold with devastating consequences for residents, including journalists. While one journalist was killed in an armed convoy attack, another lost his home and guesthouse to arson during violent protests that erupted after the incident.

According to sources, senior journalist Muhammad Rehan, associated with Tribal News (TNN), faced significant losses as armed assailants set fire to his home and guesthouse in the Bagan area of Lower Kurram last night. The affected families, including Rehan's, have sought shelter in nearby areas under dire circumstances.

Furthermore, the violent protests have so far resulted in 30 fatalities and over 50 injuries. Details regarding the number of houses, shops, and other properties destroyed in the arson attacks are yet to emerge.

Rehan confirmed the incident, explaining that heavy gunfire erupted in Bagan, where armed attackers used light and heavy weaponry indiscriminately. "The Bagan Bazaar was completely burned down, and homes were later targeted. It was an extremely challenging situation as we had to ensure the safety of women and children while under intense fire," he said.

On Thursday, November 21, another journalist, Janan Hussain from Upper Kurram, lost his life in the Uchat convoy attack, which claimed 44 lives and injured more than 30 people. Hussain, associated with 365 News Channel, was returning home to Parachinar after a trip to Malaysia when the attack occurred.

The journalist community has expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation in Kurram and urged authorities to provide protection for journalists and establish lasting peace in the region. They have also appealed to all parties involved to maintain peace and avoid further escalation of violence.