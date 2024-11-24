US, UK, France, Germany Welcome IAEA Resolution On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States welcomed the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors' adoption of a on Iran, demanding that it provides explanations on presence of uranium particles at three undeclared locations.

In a joint statement issued by American Department of State, the four countries affirmed that "the resolution responds to Iran's continued failure to provide the IAEA the information and cooperation needed to clarify long outstanding issues relating to undeclared nuclear material detected at multiple locations in Iran,"

"These issues are central to the Agency's ability to provide assurance of the exclusively peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear programme," the statement read.

The four states also noted that Iran is legally obligated under its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Safeguards Agreement to cooperate fully with the IAEA and account for all nuclear material and activities.

Furthermore, the quad expressed hope that Iran will take the opportunity between now and that report to finally provide the information and cooperation needed to resolve these issues, so that the Agency is able to provide assurance that its program remains exclusively peaceful, and the Board can close consideration of this matter.

The Agency's Board of Governor's resolution, issued last Tuesday, stipulated that Iran must provide credible explanations for the presence of uranium particles of at three undeclared locations, inform the Agency of the current locations of the nuclear material and the contaminated equipment, and provide access to locations and material the Agency requires for that purpose. (end)

