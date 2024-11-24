Azerbaijan Approves Rule For Preparation Of Strategic Plans For Sectors
Date
11/24/2024 1:44:34 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Rule for the
Preparation of Strategic Plans for Sectors" and cancelled the
decision of December 28, 2018, on the approval of the "Rule for the
Preparation of Sector Strategic Plans of Budget Organizations".
Azernews reports that Prime Minister Ali Asadov
signed a new decision in this regard and according to the Cabinet
of Ministers, the Ministry of Finance must approve the
"Methodological Instructions on the Preparation of Strategic Plans
and Budget Plans for Sectors" within three months in coordination
with the Cabinet of Ministers, to ensure the organization of
training and coordinated work in the field of preparation,
implementation and monitoring of sectoral strategic plans of
leading institutions in relevant sectors, as well as sectoral
budget plans of organizations operating in those sectors, and
resolve other issues arising from the decision.
The "Rules for the Preparation of Strategic Plans by Sectors"
were developed in accordance with paragraph 5.7 of the "Rules for
the Preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework" approved
by the decree of the President of the country dated August 24,
2018, and determine the general norms for the preparation of
strategic plans by sectors.
Besides, the purpose of the Rules is to determine the main
stages of the process of preparing strategic plans by sectors, the
structure of these plans, accountability and monitoring of their
implementation.
Furthermore, the concepts used in the Rules have the meanings
defined in the "Rules for the Preparation of the Medium-Term
Expenditure Framework" approved by the aforementioned decree of the
head of state and other regulatory legal acts.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919168
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.