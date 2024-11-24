Azerbaijan Approves Rule For Preparation Of Strategic Plans For Sectors

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers approved the "Rule for the Preparation of Strategic Plans for Sectors" and cancelled the decision of December 28, 2018, on the approval of the "Rule for the Preparation of Sector Strategic Plans of Budget Organizations".

Azernews reports that Prime Ali Asadov signed a new decision in this regard and according to the Cabinet of Ministers, the of Finance must approve the "Methodological Instructions on the Preparation of Strategic Plans and Budget Plans for Sectors" within three months in coordination with the Cabinet of Ministers, to ensure the organization of training and coordinated work in the field of preparation, implementation and monitoring of sectoral strategic plans of leading institutions in relevant sectors, as well as sectoral budget plans of organizations operating in those sectors, and resolve other issues arising from the decision.

The "Rules for the Preparation of Strategic Plans by Sectors" were developed in accordance with paragraph 5.7 of the "Rules for the Preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework" approved by the decree of the President of the country dated August 24, 2018, and determine the general norms for the preparation of strategic plans by sectors.

Besides, the purpose of the Rules is to determine the main stages of the process of preparing strategic plans by sectors, the structure of these plans, accountability and monitoring of their implementation.

Furthermore, the concepts used in the Rules have the meanings defined in the "Rules for the Preparation of the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework" approved by the aforementioned decree of the head of state and other regulatory legal acts.