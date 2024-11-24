ZICC: Closer China- Honduras Ties
Date
11/24/2024 1:08:35 AM
BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renato Florentino, vice president of Honduras, accepted an exclusive interview with ZICC in Wuzhen during the 2024 World Internet conference Wuzhen Summit. He said that China's advancements in transportation, communication, and computing impressed him a lot. "We hope to continue to promote the cooperation between Honduras and China and maintain close cooperative relations," he said.
