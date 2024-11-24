عربي


ZICC: Closer China- Honduras Ties


11/24/2024 1:08:35 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renato Florentino, vice president of Honduras, accepted an exclusive interview with ZICC in Wuzhen during the 2024 World Internet conference Wuzhen Summit. He said that China's advancements in transportation, communication, and computing impressed him a lot. "We hope to continue to promote the cooperation between Honduras and China and maintain close cooperative relations," he said.

SOURCE ZICC

MENAFN24112024003732001241ID1108919096


PR Newswire

