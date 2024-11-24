Real Kashmir Kicks Off I-League Season At TRC Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Real Kashmir FC will take on Rajasthan United in their I-League 2024-25 opener on Sunday at TRC Stadium here. The game kicks off at 2:00 PM.
The Snow Leopards are being led by coach Ishfaq Ahmad and will look to maintain their reputation of being a difficult team to beat at home.
During his pregame press conference on Saturday, Ishfaq acknowledged Rajasthan as a“strong side,” but said his team has been training for a month and to secure a win, they need to play exceptional football.
Real Kashmir lost several key players in the offseason, and the Srinagar-based club has replaced the outgoings with local talent.
“Our team this year consists of five foreign players, national talents, and local Kashmiri boys,”Ishfaq said.“We are optimistic about their performance and hope they deliver positive results.”
The coach, fresh off his success with the Under-17 India national team, also urged fans in Srinagar to attend Sunday's game in numbers.
Real Kashmir FC Squad:
Goalkeepers
Furkan Ahmad, Mohammad Arbaz, Shivam Pednekar
Defenders
Hyder Wani, Salah Shafi, Shahid Nazir Wani, Mohammed Aqib, Karandeep Singh, Aminou Bouba, Ramazani Tshimanga
Midfielders
Asrar Rehbar, Shykh Talib, Mohammad Inam, Afridi Bhat, Lalramdinsanga Ralte, Lalramsanga Tlaichunn, Sheikh Aqib Mushtaq, Kamal Issah, Kojo Conney Idan
Forwards
Basit Ahmed, Ahteeb Ahmad, Ifham Ahmad, Ubaid Ullah Haroon, Shakir Ahmad Sheikh, Abdou Karim Samb
