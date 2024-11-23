Stephanchuk Discusses Arms For Ukraine, Enhancing Sanctions Against Russia With Canadian Senators

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk met with Canadian senators during the Halifax International Security Forum to discuss military support for Ukraine and enhancing sanctions against Russia.

He shared details of the meeting on , as reported by Ukrinform.

Stefanchuk expressed Ukraine's deep appreciation for Canada's steadfast support in providing military, financial, humanitarian, and assistance. He also praised Canada's leadership and active role on the international stage.

Stefanchuk highlighted the tense situation on the front, noting that Ukraine has been heroically resisting Russian aggression for over 1,000 days. Meanwhile, Russia continues the escalation: on November 21, the enemy attacked Dnipro with an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In this regard, Stefanchuk urged for further military aid, including weapons capable of changing the balance on the battlefield. He also stressed the importance of fully utilizing all the weapons provided to Ukraine.

According to him,“special attention was paid to enhancing sanctions against Russia.

“The fact that Russian missiles and drones launched at Ukraine contain Western components points out to sanctions loopholes. This requires decisive international action,” Stefanchuk emphasized.

The importance of Ukraine's Peace Formula was also discussed.

"Ukraine cannot agree to peace at any cost - this is why the Ukrainian Peace Formula and Victory Plan, presented by Volodymyr Zelensky, need support. Attention was given to each of its points," Stefanchuk emphasized.

In conclusion, the Speaker of the Ukrainian Parliament highlighted that Canada's presidency of the G7 next year is an opportunity for strong and coordinated joint actions. He expressed hope for continued solidarity at the parliamentary level and the adoption of legislative initiatives in support of Ukraine.