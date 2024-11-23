For First Time In Kingdom's History, 51,647 Enrolled At Jordanian Academic Institutions Official

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the of Higher Education Mamoun Debie has said that the number of Arab and international students newly enrolled in Jordanian higher education institutions at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year across has reached 11,814 students.

"This brings the total number of international students studying in Jordanian institutions to 51,647, representing 113 countries worldwide," the official said in a statement run by the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Debie said that never in the Kingdom's history such this number of foreign students has ever been recorded.

He explained that the of 51,647 international students enrolled at Jordanian academic institutions, 19,706 students in community colleges, university colleges, and public universities, and 31,941 in private institutions.

"Compared to the previous year [2023-2024], which saw a total of 46,362 international students, this year's total reflects an increase of 5,285 students."

He attributed the increase to Jordan's "unique advantages, including the high quality of education, a reputation for excellence, safety, and security, as well as various political, social, and economic factors that make Jordan an attractive destination for international students."

The official said that, in cooperation with the Jordan Tourism Board, which serves as its strategic partner in educational tourism, the ministry has launched a series of initiatives aimed at supporting international students and attracting more to study in Jordan

"These initiatives include annual ceremonies to honor top international graduates, a five-a-side football league for international students, an annual Ramadan Holy Koran recitation competition, a contest for the best promotional video about studying in Jordan, regular meetings with cultural attachés and advisors, and the introduction of a unified electronic admissions system for international students, launched for the first time at the start of the 2024-2025 academic year."

He added that the higher number of international students enhances universities' global rankings, improves perceptions of Jordan as an educational hub, and leverages these students as ambassadors for Jordanian institutions in their home countries. "Their presence has a significant economic impact on various sectors in the Kingdom."

"This increase serves as a motivator for Jordanian institutions, both public and private, to introduce new programmes aligned with regional and global labor market demands, establish dedicated units for international student affairs, and intensify promotional efforts."