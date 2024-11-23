Katara Children's Festival Caps Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Katara Children's Festival was capped off Saturday after it was running for four days which drew massive interaction on the part of targeted children from the age of 4 to 14.

The participants merrily enjoyed wide-ranging activities that run the gamut from cultural, art and heritage events to recreational activities and contests, as well as pearl diving, traditional games, and workshops to traditional crafts held on Ibn Al-Rayb Cultural Street to mark the World Children's Day that falls on Nov. 20 each year.

As part of its cultural and art activities, the festival featured workshops for teaching Arabic calligraphy on cups, stamp painting, and planetarium shows, other recreational events on the art of street, along with video presentations of face painting, puppet shows.

Additionally, the festival featured religious contests and questions under the supervision of the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, along with a special event for Moroccan children as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture.