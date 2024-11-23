Erdogan Supports ICC Arrest Warrants Against Netanyahu, Gallant

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISTANBUL, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday expressed support for the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court to bring to justice the Israeli prime and his ex minister of defense Yoav Gallant.

International organizations and the have been ignoring the crimes against humanity perpetrated in Palestine, Lebanon and many regions, said Erdogan in a statement he made at the fourth NGOs' international fair, held at Ataturk Airport in Istanbul.

There are states that usually speak loudly about democracy and human rights and support injustice by backing Israel, instead of trying to stop the massacres and genocides, he said.

Powers that enjoy prerogatives in the international system have been dragging various regions, particularly the Muslim nation, into an abyss of instability for their own interests, he said.

Erdogan pledged to pursue efforts to place Jerusalem under international protection. (end)

