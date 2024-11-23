Dugin emphasized India’s pivotal role in emerging global order

(MENAFN) Russian philosopher and scientist Aleksandr Dugin emphasized India’s pivotal role in the emerging global order, noting its importance in promoting a "decolonized" mindset and shifting away from Western-dominated narratives. Speaking at a Russia House event in New Delhi, Dugin explained that the primary challenge in establishing a multipolar world is philosophical, focusing on restoring a sense of metaphysical identity. He cited Indian Prime Narendra Modi’s call for the nation to rid itself of any colonial mentality, as India seeks to redefine itself with a new identity, exemplified by its embrace of the name Bharat.



Dugin expanded on Modi’s stance from a 2022 speech, where the Prime Minister urged India to eliminate remnants of colonial influence from its culture, mindset, and practices. Modi’s government has been introducing reforms that foster a distinct national identity, centered on technological advancement and development.



Dugin further explained that colonization is not just about political control but also about shaping mentalities, a concern shared by Russia, which is working to free its own intellectual landscape from Western dominance. He argued that all civilizations, including Russia, India, and China, should liberate their minds from colonial influence, advocating for a multipolar world based on civilizational dialogue rather than the Westphalian nation-state model.



India’s role in this process is crucial, Dugin stated, particularly in the context of BRICS—a group challenging Western power structures. He suggested that India could play a central role in integrating the West into a new global order based on civilizational cooperation and could help prevent conflict between Russia and the US, as well as manage tensions between India and China. Despite pressure from the West, India continues to maintain strong ties with Russia while also engaging with the US, with Modi emphasizing that diplomacy, not warfare, is the key to resolving conflicts like the war in Ukraine.



