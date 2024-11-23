(MENAFN) Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Valery Zaluzhny, who previously served as Ukraine's commander-in-chief, addressed Ukrainian being trained in southern England, urging them to brace themselves for death and to kill without hesitation in their fight against Russia. In a speech at a bootcamp, Zaluzhny told the trainees that the war was growing increasingly brutal, leaving little chance for survival, and emphasized the importance of overcoming fear of death. He encouraged them to forge strong bonds of camaraderie, look after one another, but also stressed the necessity of completing their mission, even if it required taking lives. Zaluzhny reminded them to remember Ukraine, as the country would endure even if they fell.



In February, Zaluzhny was dismissed from his military post and the armed forces after disagreeing with President Volodymyr Zelensky over the strategic direction of the conflict, suggesting that Ukraine should focus on defense as the war had reached a stalemate. Since his removal, Russian forces have gained ground. The UK remains one of Ukraine’s most committed allies, having trained over 50,000 Ukrainian soldiers. In May, Zaluzhny was appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the UK, a move some speculated was aimed at sidelining him as a potential political rival.



MENAFN23112024000045015687ID1108917095