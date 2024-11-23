Universal Digital Payments Network (UDPN) And FORUS Digital Announce Strategic Cooperation To Advance Financial Innovation In Africa

(MENAFN- APO Group)

In Sub-Saharan Africa, approximately 105 million adults are unbanked and lack proper identification documents ( )

[1]. Over 350 million adults in Africa live on a cash-only basis ( ), without access to accounts, credit cards, or lending facilities. Digital currency systems could prove to be key in improving financial inclusion and opening up new opportunities to large underbanked communities in many African countries.

Universal Digital Payments (UDPN) ( ), the world's leading global payments messaging network supporting regulated stablecoins and Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and FORUS Digital ( ), a global leader in blockchain-based cooperative digital finance, are starting a strategic cooperation aimed at expanding financial inclusion and promoting tokenisation efforts across Africa.

This partnership is set to empower African communities, governments, and businesses, and represents a significant step toward realising the shared goal of financial inclusion and economic advancement across Africa, with blockchain and decentralised finance at the forefront of this transformation. UDPN and FORUS Digital will collaborate to introduce the UDPN platform's capabilities throughout Africa, initially in South Africa, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia.

Sonny Fisher ( ), Founder of FORUS Digital ( ), remarked "Our partnership with UDPN accelerates our vision of economic empowerment through decentralised finance. Together, we are equipping Africa with the tools to embrace blockchain-powered tokenisation and drive sustainable development."

"As we stand on the brink of a digital payments revolution, UDPN's collaboration with FORUS Digital will play a crucial role in shaping a future where financial services are accessible, efficient, and secure for all Africans. This partnership is a testament to our belief that technology can be a powerful tool for development. By working together, we are paving the way for innovative financial solutions that will enhance economic resilience in African communities," commented Christopher Ortiz ( ), Member of Group Executive Board - North America, UK and APAC, GFT ( ).





UDPN is a DLT-underpinned messaging backbone focused on providing interoperability between the fast-growing number of different regulated stablecoins, tokenized deposits, and CBDCs, and seamless connectivity between any business IT system and regulated digital currencies.

Earlier this year the

UDPN team launched

three solutions designed to reshape the landscape of digital payments and assets in the financial sector:



Tokenised Deposit/Stablecoin Management System: A production-grade system designed for both commercial banks and regulated stablecoin issuers, streamlining the entire lifecycle of tokenised deposits and stablecoin services - from issuance to operation, including advanced interoperability features.

Digital Asset Tokenisation System: Provides a robust production-grade platform for financial institutions, such as banks and investment firms, to tokenise real-world assets and manage them within a regulated environment. UDPN All-in-One Digital Currency Sandbox: A sandbox, designed to enable both commercial and central banks to learn about the latest digital currency technology, test built-in use cases, and develop their own new custom use cases in a self-control and secure environment that the banks can control and provide permissioned access to other institutions in their ecosystem.

The UDPN aims to drive down payment and foreign exchange costs whilst accelerating the uptake of regulated digital currencies.

Over 130 countries

[3]

globally are currently investigating, developing, or have already launched CBDCs. On the African continent, South Africa, Nigeria, Eswatini and Ethiopia have taken the lead. FORUS Digital has positioned itself in Africa to help central banks and commercial banks in their journey towards CBDC using the UDPN All-in-One Digital Currency Sandbox.

Statista

[4]

indicated that the Digital Assets market in Africa is projected to reach a revenue of US$3,115.0m by 2024.

It indicates that Africa's Digital Assets market specifically, the number of users is projected to reach 53.89m users by 2025.

Financial innovation is not limited to central banks. Citigroup's launch of Citi Token Services and Societé Generale's December 2023 announcement of their digital currency and asset services and the HSBC Orion platform are the most recent examples of how traditional financial institutions are making digital assets an essential part of their service offerings to their clients.

This partnership between UDPN and FORUS Digital will focus on helping central banks deploy a secure CBDC testing environment for creating use cases and defining new regulations. It will also help commercial banks manage their own tokenised deposit and stablecoin life cycle and integrate into the central bank digital currency testing environment. The programmability of value-added financial services will enable new business models and enhance the efficiency and transparency of cross-border payments.

This partnership is a major milestone in Africa's digital financial transformation and the introduction of UDPN Solutions there will enable a variety of sectors to access secure, low-cost cross-border payments and tokenised financial products. By providing African governments and financial institutions with blockchain-driven tools, UDPN will support enabling an inclusive, scalable digital payments system for the African continent.

To learn more about the Universal Digital Payment Network (UDPN), please visit .

[1]



[2]



[3]

Atlantic Council's CBDC Tracker

( )

[4] Statista ( )

