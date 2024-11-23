General Staff Reports 194 Combat Clashes On Frontline, Most Attacks On Pokrovsk Front

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 22, a total of 194 combat engagements between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , summarizing the situation as of 8:00 on Saturday, November 23.

Yesterday, the Russian forces launched two missile strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements using two missiles, as well as 67 dropping 97 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, the enemy carried out 4,560 shelling including 123 using multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), and employed 1,490 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Lyptsi, Ivanivka, Bilohorivka, Zakitne, Siversk, Velyka Novosilka, Novyi Komar, Mala Tokmachka, and Kozatske.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian missile and artillery units struck four enemy personnel, weapons, and equipment clusters, as well as three Russian artillery systems.

In the Kharkiv sector , the enemy launched three assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector , there were six Russian attacks throughout the day. The Ukrainian forces repelled assaults near Zelenyi Hai, Hlushkivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , the Russian troops attacked 19 times, attempting to penetrate the Ukrainian defenses near Torske, Hrekivka, Terny, Novoyehorivka, and Makiivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russian invaders attacked five times near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy carried out eight attacks towards Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders stopped 44 Russian assault attempts towards Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pustynka, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Petrivka, and Pushkine.

In the Kurakhove sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 36 Russian attacks. The most intense fighting occurred near Berestky, Sontsivka, Dalnie, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka, and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the enemy launched 30 assaults on the Ukrainian positions near Trudove, Kostiantynopilske, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted one assault near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske sector , the enemy unsuccessfully attacked four times.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of the formation of Russian offensive groups were observed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 23, 2024, total to approximately 729,720 personnel, with 1,420 killed and wounded over the past day.