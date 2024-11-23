Media reports German military cautioning firms of conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) The German military has started training local businesses on how to prepare for a potential conflict between and Russia, according to the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ). This training is based on a recently approved 1,000-page document called the ‘Operational Plan Germany,’ which outlines steps for companies in the event of an escalation with Russia.



While the plan's details are classified, FAZ reports that it includes guidelines on prioritizing the protection of critical infrastructure and suggests that businesses assist in defense operations. Germany could become a logistical hub for military personnel, equipment, and supplies if fighting breaks out on NATO’s eastern front.



The German military is advising companies to create employee contingency plans and ensure they have alternative power sources like diesel generators or wind turbines. Lieutenant Colonel Jorn Plischke, speaking at a meeting in Hamburg, suggested that businesses should train extra lorry drivers, given that many current drivers are from Eastern Europe and may be unavailable during a conflict.



Such meetings are being held across the country, with all state commands directed to organize them. Recently, the first joint exercise between civilian forces and the military, ‘Red Storm Alpha,’ took place in Hamburg to safeguard the local port from espionage and sabotage. A follow-up exercise, ‘Red Storm Bravo,’ is already in the works.



Plischke also noted that based on intelligence reports, Russia could be capable of attacking NATO within four to five years. However, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied accusations of planning aggression against NATO, calling them false and part of Western efforts to justify increased defense spending.



