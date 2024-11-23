Irish Legend David Harte Hopes To Use HIL Earnings For 'New Family Home And Daughters’ Education'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) Irish hockey legend David Harte, set to play for Tamil Nadu Dragons in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, has revealed plans to use his from the league to secure his family's future. Harte, who was sold for Rs 32 Lakhs at the HIL auction, is looking forward to channelling the funds towards a new home for his family and supporting his daughters' education.

In an exclusive interview as part of the 'HIL Beyond the Game Series', Harte shared his excitement about returning to India and the league.“Having experienced the HIL before, it's the fans and the crowds in the stadiums that excite me most,” Harte said.“My very first Indian hockey experience was in New Delhi in 2013, and I was blown away by the size of the stadium and the passion of Indian supporters.”

Harte, widely regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, believes the revival of the HIL will significantly impact the sport globally.“I think it can only boost our sport on a global level, especially with the introduction of the women's HIL, which is a fantastic addition,” he noted.

Beyond his on-field achievements, the Irish captain is committed to providing for his family.“I hope to put my earnings towards our new family home and support my daughters' educational choices in the future,” Harte shared.

A passionate sports enthusiast and Manchester United fan, Harte also leads a dynamic life off the field as a university lecturer in International Sports Management and Business at Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences.“I love travelling with my wife and daughters, exploring new destinations, and I am deeply passionate about my work in sports management,” he added.

Reflecting on his recent international career, Harte highlighted his participation in his second Olympic Games in Paris with the Irish national team as a standout moment.“Having my daughters, along with family and friends, in the crowd made it extra special,” Harte said. Ireland's appearance at Paris 2024 marked only their second Olympic showing since 1908, adding another historic milestone to his impressive career.

As Harte prepares to don the Tamil Nadu Dragons jersey, fans can expect a world-class performance from the Irish stalwart, with both personal and professional goals driving his pursuit of success.

Tamil Nadu will open their HIL 2024-25 campaign against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers on December 29 in Rourkela.