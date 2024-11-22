Building Bonds And Boosting Collaboration

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

At GoDaddy, we foster a culture of belonging with flexible work methods, collaboration, and teamwork. While most of our India teams work from home, our Gurgaon office acts as a hub for problem-solving and building workplace bonds.

Let's hear from some of our team members as they share their experiences of working from the office.

Meet Nitika Bansal, our Senior Manager – HR Operations.

Nitika shares her insights on the benefits of a hybrid work structure from both an HR and employee perspective. She emphasizes that hybrid models significantly improve work-life balance, allowing employees to manage personal commitments more effectively while fostering better collaboration and creativity during in-person interactions. Nitika notes that meeting colleagues in-person enhances positivity and makes passion contagious, ultimately leading to stronger professional relationships and better retention.

Living close to the office, Nitika enjoys a healthier lifestyle, engaging in sports like tennis and finding fulfillment in balancing work and personal interests. She also shares memorable moments of connecting with colleagues, highlighting the importance of building a solid community and a sense of belonging in the workplace.

As we transition from Nitika's perspective on how hybrid work enhances personal and professional well-being, let's explore Padam Jeet Singh's views on how in-person office presence fosters collaboration and community spirit.

Meet Padam Jeet Singh, Senior Director – Engineering

Padam details the benefits of having an office presence despite being a remote-first organization. He emphasizes that although in-person interactions are less frequent than pre-pandemic, they lead to more efficient and meaningful collaborations compared to virtual meetings. These face-to-face meetings foster quicker problem-solving, stronger professional connections, and a sense of belonging, especially for new and junior employees.

One defining moment Padam recounts is a Holi celebration organized with the help of other leaders. This event brought together a large group of employees for the first time, reinforcing the community spirit and underscoring the importance of occasional office interactions. Such moments are vital in building a cohesive organizational culture and enhancing employee engagement.

Likewise, Neha Thapar highlights how in-person interactions not only foster personal and professional growth, but also enhance team dynamics, and cultivate a supportive environment.

Meet Neha Thapar, Head of Product

Neha fondly recalls the pre-COVID days when office attendance was the norm and highlights how in-person interactions accelerate growth for individuals and teams, alike. She notes that working from the office fosters stronger team dynamics and collaboration. Her team members have observed that frequent meetings significantly enhance product development. She also discovers unexpected benefits, such as improved physical well-being and the collective wisdom shared during casual team gatherings. One of her favorite moments is the Holi celebration organized by Padam, which brings team members together for a joyful and memorable event, reinforcing a sense of normalcy and camaraderie.

Our Gurgaon office serves as a collaboration hub where GoDaddy employees experience the camaraderie and collaboration that define our culture. While remote work offers flexibility, these in-person interactions at Gurgaon forge more robust connections, enhance problem-solving, and enrich our sense of community. These gatherings embody our "You Belong Here" ethos, fostering an environment where every team member feels valued and connected.

