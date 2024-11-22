Spodak Dental Group Collects More Than 210 Pounds Of Halloween Candy For Soldiers' Angels 'Treats For Troops'

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Spodak Group proudly sponsored another Halloween Candy Buyback event this year, where both local children and members of the benefited. The team collected more than 210 pounds of Halloween candy, which was donated to Soldiers' Angels in support of international and national heroes as part of the“Treats for Troops” initiative.







Image caption: Spodak Dental Group proudly sponsored another Halloween Candy Buyback event this year.

“The 'Treats for Troops' program is such a great way to not only say 'thank you' to those who are serving and those who have served, but it also helps to reduce the amount of candy our local children eat after the Halloween holiday,” said Dr. Craig Spodak, general dentist at Spodak Dental Group.“Tooth decay is one of the most common diseases of childhood, and this is a fun way to help smiles stay healthy.”

This is the ninth year of the“Treats for Troops” program, which brings candy to deployed service members, National Guard members, reservists, and veterans in VA medical facilities. The Spodak Dental Group team is proud to not only support our troops, but also is happy to encourage children to donate their candy instead of eating it, which will help to reduce tooth decay.

Since the campaign's launch in 2016, the organization has sent 594,970 pounds of Halloween candy around the globe. The goal for 2024 was 150,000 pounds.

“The annual Soldiers' Angels 'Treats for Troops' program is not just about candy,” said Soldiers' Angels President and CEO Amy Palmer.“It's about bringing the joy of home to our deployed service members wherever they are during the Halloween season.”

Candy and handwritten letters and drawings were collected at Spodak Dental Group, located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave., the week after Halloween during normal business hours. Spodak Dental Group gave kids $1 per pound, up to 5 pounds maximum.

About Spodak Dental Group :

The Spodak Dental Group, an Inc. 5000 honoree, has evolved to become South Florida's premier, comprehensive dental facility, and comprises a world-class association of dental professionals poised to provide full-service dental care second-to-none in both scope and skill. The Spodak Dental Group team includes General and Restorative Dentists, Endodontists, Periodontists, Board Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, Master Ceramic Artists and Anesthesiologists, as well as one of the nation's only in-office dental labs.

Spodak Dental Group is located at 3911 W. Atlantic Ave. Call or text (561) 303-2413 or visit for more information.

About Soldiers' Angels :

Soldiers' Angels is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides aid and comfort to the men and women of the United States Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, their families, and the growing veteran population. Founded in 2003 by the mother of two American soldiers, hundreds of thousands of Soldiers' Angels“Angel” volunteers assist veterans, wounded and deployed personnel and their families in a variety of unique and effective ways. (Tax ID# 20-0583415). Learn more at .

