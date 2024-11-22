Drägerwerk AG & Co. Kgaa: Notification Pursuant To Art. 5 (1) Of The Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 And Art. 2 (1) Of The Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Of The Commission
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission: Extension of the share buyback for the employee stock program
On September 2, 2024, the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG had resolved a share buyback for the employee stock program of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Company”). Accordingly, the Company was to buy back up to 676,000 of its own preferred shares on the stock exchange in the period from October 7 to probably November 18, 2024. This period has now been extended until probably March 2025. In all other respects, the provisions of the announcement of October 1, 2024, on the announcement of the share buyback apply.
By November 21, 2024, the Company has acquired 27,977 of its own preferred shares for the employee stock program. By the end of the buyback period, the Company will buy back 49,339 of its own preferred shares.
Lübeck, Germany, November 22, 2024
Executive Board
Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
Moislinger Allee 53–55
23558 Lübeck, Germany
