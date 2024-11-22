EQS-News: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

22.11.2024 / 14:01 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification pursuant to Art. 5 (1) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission: Extension of the share buyback for the employee stock program On September 2, 2024, the Executive Board of Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG had resolved a share buyback for the employee stock program of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (“Company”). Accordingly, the Company was to buy back up to 676,000 of its own preferred shares on the stock exchange in the period from October 7 to probably November 18, 2024. This period has now been extended until probably March 2025. In all other respects, the provisions of the announcement of October 1, 2024, on the announcement of the share buyback apply. By November 21, 2024, the Company has acquired 27,977 of its own preferred shares for the employee stock program. By the end of the buyback period, the Company will buy back 49,339 of its own preferred shares. Lübeck, Germany, November 22, 2024 Executive Board

Drägerwerk Verwaltungs AG, acting as the general partner of

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Moislinger Allee 53–55

23558 Lübeck, Germany



22.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Moislinger Allee 53-55 23558 Lübeck Germany Phone: +49 (0)451 882-0 Fax: +49 (0)451 882-2080 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005550602, DE0005550636 (Vorzugsaktien) WKN: 555060, 555063 (Vorzugsaktien) Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2036773



End of News EQS News Service