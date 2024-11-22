Salesforce Brings The First Edition Of Agentforce World Tour To Delhi

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Salesforce , the world's #1 CRM, powered by AI and capabilities, today hosted India's first edition of Agentforce World Tour in Delhi, offering an immersive look Agentforce, the agentic layer of the Salesforce for deploying autonomous AI agents across any business function. Agentforce includes a set of tools to create and customize agents as well as a suite of out-of-the-box agents.



Emphasizing the power of 'humans with agents driving customer success together', Salesforce leaders and innovative Indian companies such as BIBA Fashion Limited, Cosmo First Limited, Kohler and GlobalLogic, demonstrated Salesforce's AI vision to harness the third wave of agent-powered AI. The event offered a hands-on experience session where the attendees could build their own agents by bringing their ideas to life and demonstrating it live in just a few minutes.





The Agentforce World Tour Delhi builds on the momentum of one of the world's largest AI conferences, Dreamforce, where Agentforce was first announced. Bringing together the Trailblazers, industry-leading innovators, and experts from Salesforce, the event explored the capabilities of Agenforce that will deepen customer relationships and boost productivity.





Arun Parameswaran, SVP & Managing Director, Sales and Distribution, Salesforce India , said,“The future of AI lies in AI agents, and with Agentforce, we are thrilled to lead this transformation. Agentforce doesn't just support employees; it anticipates needs, deepens relationships, and empowers proactive actions across every customer interaction. With Agentforce, any organization can seamlessly create, customize, and deploy AI agents that deliver real, measurable value to each engagement. Our commitment is to provide world-class AI-driven solutions, giving the workforce more time to focus on creative and complex tasks.”





Rakesh Mishra , Associate Vice President, GlobalLogic , said,“At GlobalLogic, a Hitachi company, we recognize the transformative power of AI, particularly with the rise of autonomous agents. As we embrace this third wave of technology, we understand that it's not just about innovation-it's about ensuring that these advancements continue to focus on what truly matters: helping our customers achieve digital transformation to create a positive impact on people and society. Salesforce's leadership in AI-driven solutions is pivotal in helping us stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape. In an age where technology is moving faster than ever, our growth and customer relationships must remain at the forefront of this evolution.”





Salesforce helps organizations of any size reimagine their business for the world of AI. With Agentforce, Salesforce's trusted platform, organizations can bring humans together with agents to drive customer success-powered by AI, data, and action.





