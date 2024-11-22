Awqaf Takes Part In Kashta Exhibition

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Religious Guidance Section of the Department of Da'wa and Religious Guidance, participated in the activities of the 13th edition of Kashta exhibition, specialising in supplies for land and sea trips and camping equipment.



The pavilion witnessed the display of its most prominent advocacy publications in the field of camping and Islamic etiquette that should be followed. The Religious Guidance Section organises annual events for the camping season with lectures. A group of Awqaf's preachers conduct a number of visits to the camps and camps while distributing publications that address a number of preaching directives in this field. Also, the section produces and publishes preaching clips that remind the owners of these camps of many of the things they need during this season.



Organised by Al Daayen and Simaisma Youth Centre under the auspices of the Ministry of Sports and Youth, the event brought together over 60 firms and institutions specialising in this field, along with several productive families. Held at the headquarters of the Simaisma and Al Daayen Youth Centre, the exhibition was held with the aim of linking heritage with reality, customs and traditions and encouraging young people to make the best use of these camps.

MENAFN22112024000067011011ID1108915573