(MENAFN- 3BL) In our latest Board series, Lena Staafgard, Chief Operating Officer, Better Cotton, and long-time Cascale board member, shares her vision for driving global system transformation through cotton and discusses the challenges, lessons, and opportunities in creating real, lasting change. From fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration to scaling sustainable practices, Staafgard offers valuable insights on the need for greater connectivity between Cascale members and fibers like cotton.

Read her full blog post, titled, Lena Staafgard on System Transformation through Cotton Sustainability .