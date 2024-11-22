AFORE INSURANCE FORMS MID-ATLANTIC HUB WITH BCA INSURANCE GROUP PARTNERSHIP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



New Jersey-based BCA Insurance Group has joined Afore Insurance Services as its Mid-Atlantic Regional Hub

BCA leadership and staff will all continue in their current roles and lead Afore's commercial lines business in the Mid-Atlantic region operating under the BCA name and branding

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Afore Insurance Services, LLC (Afore) and BCA Insurance Group (BCA) principals Brett Balsley, Larry Cohen, and Nick Cashan today announced their strategic partnership.

The transaction marks a significant milestone for BCA, enabling the firm to expand its footprint by becoming the cornerstone platform hub for Afore in the Mid-Atlantic.

The firm will continue to operate under the BCA name and existing leadership; all team members will remain with the company in their current roles and continue to serve clients from BCA's Northfield and Marlton, New Jersey offices.

Other terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Continue Reading

Commenting on the transaction, Mr. Balsley, President of BCA, shared, "BCA will be pivotal in leading Afore's growth and operational integration

into these new markets. This collaboration is not just a geographical expansion,

but a blending of expertise and resources designed to enhance the overall experience for clients of both companies."

By joining Afore, BCA becomes its premier regional platform partner in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Post thi

Mr. Cohen, Executive Vice President of BCA, emphasized the potential for innovation and service excellence through this partnership, which combines BCA's local market knowledge with Afore's national resources as a top 100 insurance broker. He noted that their combined capabilities position them to deliver tailored solutions to meet client needs.

Highlighting the synergy between BCA and Afore, Mr. Cashan remarked, "This collaboration signifies a promising future driven by our shared goals and values. The stability of having all BCA team members remain speaks to the continuity clients can expect during this transition."

Michael A. Garguilo, President and CEO of Afore, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to have such a talented and capable team join us in this partnership. BCA provides us with the platform to capitalize upon the many growth opportunities our company is exploring throughout the Mid-Atlantic and across the nation.

Their team's professionalism and deep technical expertise will greatly benefit our clients."

About Afore Insurance Services, LLC:

Afore Insurance Services is a consolidated insurance brokerage acquisition platform offering independent insurance agencies the opportunity to partner with a top 100 national firm to better serve clients.

With roots going back to the 1970s, Afore has successfully acquired over 50 agencies and operates them under custom operating structures where (former owner) principals and producers direct client sales and service activities locally.

Today, Afore is one of the largest insurance brokers in the US, with 20+ offices nationwide.

About BCA Insurance Group:

BCA Insurance Group is a full-service retail insurance agency offering commercial and personal P&C insurance products, surety bonds, and consulting services throughout New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and the surrounding Mid-Atlantic states.

For more information:



Tera DiPace

Assistant Vice President

Afore Insurance Services, LLC

3480 Preston Ridge Rd., Suite 500

Alpharetta, GA 30005

(786) 373-2708

[email protected]



SOURCE Afore Insurance Services, LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED