Starmax Technology Unveils New AMOLED Smartwatches With Advanced Health Tracking

Discover Starmax's new GTR3 and GTS8 smart watches, with HD AMOLED displays, 100+ sports modes, improved accuracy in health tracking, and larger batteries.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Starmax , the leading smartwatch manufacturer, has introduced its latest models, the GTS8 and GTR3 , designed to enhance user experience with advanced AMOLED displays, 3ATM water resistance, and more precise tracking capabilities. Equipped with advanced 4-channel health tracking modules, both smartwatches offer enhanced accuracy for wellness monitoring and activity tracking."Starmax's new GTS8 and GTR3 models feature brighter AMOLED displays for improved readability in any lighting condition, making it easier for users to view their health and activity data. Combined with advanced sensors, these watches offer better accuracy and faster results in health and activity tracking, significantly improving the user experience," said David W, VP of Starmax Technology.Enhanced AMOLED DisplaysThe GTS8 and GTR3 feature HD AMOLED display, ensuring vivid colors and sharp contrasts for a clear viewing experience. The GTS8 includes a 1.95-inch display, while the GTR3 offers a 1.43-inch screen. With faster refresh rates and higher brightness levels, these smartwatches deliver excellent visibility indoors and outdoors. By illuminating only the pixels needed, AMOLED displays are usually energy efficient and can support longer battery life.Comprehensive Wellness & Fitness TrackingBoth models incorporate a 4-channel tracking module for more precise health insights, including step counting, advanced sleep monitoring with REM analysis, and respiratory rate tracking.With over 100 sports modes and a 3ATM water resistance rating, the GTS8 and GTR3 smartwatches allow users to track various activities while reliably withstanding conditions such as handwashing or being caught in the rain.Long-lasting Battery LifeThe GTS8 Smart Watch adopts a 300mAh battery, delivering 5-7 days of regular use, while the GTR3 features a larger 390mAh battery, offering 7-15 days of daily use. Both models offer up to 45 days of standby time for long-lasting performance.About Starmax TechnologyEstablished in 2015, Starmax Technology is a smart wearable manufacturer that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative smartwatches. Headquartered in Shenzhen, China, Starmax Technology serves customers in over 50 countries, supported by a team of over 450 professionals. Starmax is ISO9001 certified and adheres to BSCI social responsibility standards.For more information, visit istarmax.Media Contact:

