Statkraft Inaugurates Three Wind Farms In Chile

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) (OSLO/SANTIAGO) Statkraft has inaugurated three wind farms in the O'Higgins Region of Chile. The wind farms, with a combined capacity of over 100 MW, are the company's first in Chile and a major milestone in its ambitious plans to develop and operate in the country.

“As Statkraft's first wind in Chile, it's also an important milestone for our activities in the country. It will help meet the region's energy needs in a sustainable way and create positive ripple effects for the local community. I feel both honoured and proud today," said Ingeborg Dårflot, Statkraft's Executive Vice President International. Dårflot attended the inauguration ceremony on November 21, together with the Chilean Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, the Regional Minister of Energy, Claudio Martínez, and Norway's Ambassador in Chile, Per Anders Nilsen.

The wind farms, named Cardonal, Manantiales, and Los Cerrillos, represent an investment of 148 million dollars and feature 19 wind turbines of the latest most advanced technology. They will contribute 330 GWh of clean energy annually to the National Electric System. This is equivalent to the average consumption of 100,000 homes.

“Chile has an extraordinary potential in wind and solar energy. Projects like these strengthen our presence and consolidate our long-term plans in the country. We are not only celebrating the opening of a wind farm, but also our collective effort towards a more sustainable future. At a time when climate challenges are more pressing than ever, we need to speed up investments in renewables,” Dårflot said.

Statkraft, Europe's largets renewables producer, is focusing its strategy on growth in the Nordics, Europe and South America, where Chile is a key market.

“This project would not have been possible without close collaboration with authorities, local stakeholders, contractors and our dedicated colleagues. Together, we have found the best solutions and overcome challenges. I'm proud that Statkraft has delivered this project within our safety and environmental targets. This project is a testament to our commitment to act responsibly,” said Dårflot.

The operation of these wind farms adds to Statkraft Chile's strategy of being a top tier renewable energy company in Chile, with projects in hydro, wind and solar at different stages of development and operation throughout the country.



About Statkraft

Statkraft is a leading company in hydropower internationally and Europe's largest generator of renewable energy. The Group produces hydropower, wind power, solar power, gas-fired power and supplies district heating. Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations. Statkraft has around 7,000 employees in more than 20 countries.