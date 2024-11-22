Donors Give A Record-Breaking $37 Million During Minnesota's Annual Give To The Max Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The statewide giving day raised money for 6,556 Minnesota nonprofits and schools

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tens of thousands of donors from Minnesota and around the world gave more than $37 million to 6,556 organizations during Give to the Max Day yesterday, the 16th annual statewide giving event for Minnesota nonprofits and schools. This year's giving total surpassed last year's $34.2 million, setting a new record, previously held in 2021.

Organizers at GiveMN are delighted with the outcome, particularly in light of national trends suggesting that donations may remain flat or decline again this year. This remarkable display of generosity bolsters the resilience of nonprofits and schools across Minnesota, many of which depend on Give to the Max as their largest annual fundraiser.

Give to the Max Day 2024 drew donors both within Minnesota and around the world. Contributions and participation spanned all 87 Minnesota counties, every U.S. state, and 36 countries worldwide.

Originally conceived and launched in 2009 as a one-time campaign to raise awareness for the new GiveMN fundraising platform, Give to the Max Day has since evolved into Minnesota's yearly celebration of generosity and a powerful demonstration of support for organizations throughout the state and the 11 Native nations that share the same geography. Donors have given more than $365 million to more than 10,000 organizations since the inaugural Give to the Max Day in 2009, making it one of the first and largest giving days in the nation.

"While more than $37 million raised is an incredible achievement, it's just the beginning of the story," said Jake Blumberg, executive director of GiveMN. "The true power of yesterday's generosity lies in the countless lives and communities that will be transformed across Minnesota. Thanks to the support of thousands of donors, nonprofits and schools are equipped to create lasting change in our state."

GiveMN distributed over $100,000 in prize grants to Minnesota organizations with "Golden Ticket" drawings every 15 minutes, adding a surprise element of generosity for more than 150 donors. This year, the grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket awarded a $10,000 bonus to Our Justice in Minneapolis.

Give to the Max Day was presented with support from sponsors at the Bush Foundation, the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, Initiative Foundation, Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Southwest Minnesota Initiative Foundation, and West Central

GiveMN is online and available year-round as a central hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts, set up fundraisers for their favorite causes and download reports of their giving history. Visit GiveMN to learn more.

About GiveMN

GiveMN is an independent nonprofit organization working to ignite generosity and grow giving through GiveMN, Minnesota's giving marketplace, and RaiseMN, a fundraising coaching and training program.



Since 2009, more than 770,000 donors have made gifts with ease and enthusiasm through givemn

to make a difference for causes in their communities. Through this online marketplace for generosity, and giving events like the annual Give to the Max Day, GiveMN has helped to generate more than $430 million for more than 14,000 nonprofits and schools.

RaiseMN

serves Minnesota nonprofits through individualized coaching and programs to transform nonprofit fundraising. Focusing on small- to medium-sized organizations, RaiseMN builds more healthy and sustainable fundraising practices so nonprofits can continue to pursue and expand their mission in their communities.

Launched in 2009 by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation, GiveMN is supported by many generous foundation and corporate partners, contributions from individual donors, and revenue from its programs.

