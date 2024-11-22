Ukrainian Soldiers Thwart Large-Scale Enemy Assault In Siversk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards have thwarted the largest enemy assault in recent times in the Siversk sector - more than 20 units of enemy equipment and nearly 100 infantrymen.

That is according to the press service of the State Border Guard Service, Ukrinform reports.

“More than 20 pieces of enemy equipment with 100 Russian infantrymen were storming the positions of our defenders. The offensive was stopped by the border guards from the Luhansk detachment, the Pomsta brigade, the 10th mountain assault brigades Edelweiss and the 54th mechanized brigade,” the statement says.

As reported, 190 combat engagements took place along front lines yesterday, 48 of them in the Pokrovsk sector.