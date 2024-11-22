(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="AJINOMOTO Presents Authentic Taste of Japan with Launch of "HANE GYOZA PORK" in Singapore" data-link=" Presents Authentic Taste of Japan with Launch of "HANE GYOZA PORK" in Singapore" class="whatsapp">Shar SINGAPORE - OutReach Newswire - 22 November 2024 - AJINOMOTO SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. announced the launch of the frozen food ' HANE GYOZA P ORK' today, the first made-in-Japan pork gyoza available in Singapore. Featuring a recipe formulated in Japan and crafted with high-quality Hokkaido pork, the gyoza features an authentic thin Japanese-style wrapper and a juicy, meaty filling. Notably, the HANE (the crispy layer of gyoza) can be achieved easily without oil or water, allowing home cooks to recreate the signature Japanese cuisine experience. The launch of 'HANE GYOZA PORK' marks a significant milestone, offering Singaporeans a taste of Japan's culinary heritage right at their fingertips.







*Product Package: 'HANE GYOZA PORK'

AJINOMOTO's GYOZA is the No.1 Selling Gyoza in Japan [1] . Among those competitive gyoza products, AJINOMOTO's GYOZA won the top-voted item in the 2023 Frozen Award Campaign[2] and accumulated a strong fanbase and reputation. Japanese consumers belove it as a convenient main dish paired with every meal.

'We are thrilled to bring the authentic taste of Japan to our customers with this No.1 selling Pork Gyoza in Japan,' said Mr. Takeshi Tsujii, C EO of A JINOMOTO S INGAPORE . 'This is the first made in Japan Pork Gyoza in Singapore. We believe every bite will transport our customers to the culinary heritage culture of Japan. Moreover, you can experience the joy of cooking by creating a beautiful HANE easily at home.



*Fried Gyoza with the perfect HANE paired with beer, sauce, and rice in a traditional Japanese meal.

The 'HANE GYOZA PORK' was initially conceived and produced by A JINOMOTO F ROZEN F OODS (Japan) ('FFA'), the affiliate company of AJINOMOTO SINGAPORE. FFA has consistently embodied a commitment to its customers. To this end, FFA collected 3,520 used frying pans from its customers, conducted comprehensive research on surface scratches and finish deterioration, and incorporated these findings into its product development process. This initiative, dubbed the 'Frying Pan Challenge', has been widely recognized, earning FFA various awards for its innovative approach to product publicity and customer engagement.







AJINOMOTO SINGAPORE has been selling Japanese-style frozen foods in the city-state for over 20 years, steadily expanding its product range. The 'HANE GYOZA PORK' is now available at leading retail channels in Singapore, including DON DON DONKI, NTUC Fairprice, MEIDI-YA, and ISETAN.

[1] According to the latest sales data analysis by Intage Inc., during the period from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024, gyoza products maintained the top-selling position in the Japanese market across all major grocery retail chains (including hypermarkets and supermarkets), in both the fresh and frozen departments.



[2] The Frozen Award Campaign, hosted by Nippon Access Inc., is the largest industry-wide election in Japan, where consumers vote to determine the most popular frozen foods and ice creams.

AJINOMOTO (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

AJINOMOTO (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. was established in 1973 to promote and distribute AJINOMOTO products in the Singapore market through retail and supermarket channels. As a subsidiary of the global AJINOMOTO Group, the company offers a wide range of high-quality products, including seasonings, frozen foods, processed foods, beverages, sweeteners and amino acids for the consumer market as well as the catering and food processing industries.

Check the official website for more information:









