Hydraulic Power Market Worth $24.1 Billion By 2031

Global Hydraulic Power projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / --According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, the hydraulic power market size was valued at $13.7 billion in 2021, and hydraulic power market is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.Hydraulic power utilizes the mechanical properties of liquids to generate, control, and transmit energy. This technology is widely used in various applications, from heavy machinery and industrial processes to automotive systems and aerospace technology.Download PDF Brochure:North America was the leading segment in 2021expected to possess a CAGR of 5.2% during 2022-2031Japan contributes around 3.9% of total hydraulic power market share and would exhibit CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2031.South Korea contributes around 2.51% of total market share and would exhibit CAGR of 7.0% during 2022-2031The major companies profiled in global hydraulic power industry report include Bosch Rexroth AG, Brevini Fluid Power S.p.A, Nachi-Fujikoshi Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Weber Hydraulik GmbH, Hydac International GmbH, Hydro-Tek Co Ltd., Bailey International LLC, Eaton Corporation, Energy Manufacturing Company Inc., Hydromega, Branch Hydraulic Systems Ltd., Related Fluid Power Ltd., HCS Control Systems Ltd., Danfoss, Siemens AG, and Daikin Industries.Expansion of production capacities, acquisition, partnership and research & innovation in the application of hydraulic equipment in various sectors will provide a suitable platform for the development of hydraulic power market trends.Rapid development of industrialization, modernization and investment in the development of tourism industry has led to surge in the construction and other sectors; which in-turn has fueled the demand for hydraulic power.Rise in construction and increase in production capacities of oil fields coupled with surge in stress on the agricultural sector is projected to drive the demand for hydraulic equipment.Enquiry Before Buying:Rise in demand for these machineries and rapid industrialization across the globe are the factors expected to foster the growth of the hydraulic power market.The hydraulic power consists of various components, such as a hydraulic motor and pump, reservoir/accumulators, and other accessories, such as filters, valves, tubes, regulators, and instruments used to monitor the performance of a hydraulic system.As per global hydraulic power market analysis , by operating pressure, the 2000-3000 PSI segment accounted for the largest share of 46.2% in 2021.By component, auxiliary component was the leading segment in 2021 comprising 47.6% of market share in 2021.By application, cutting segment occupied market share of 27.5% and is the leading segment in 2021.By end use, mobile segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2021 contributing a market share of 45.2% in 2021.Applications of Hydraulic PowerConstruction Equipment: Excavators, bulldozers, and cranes use hydraulic systems for lifting and moving heavy loads.Manufacturing: Hydraulic presses and stamping machines are common in metal forming and assembly processes.Automotive: Hydraulic brakes, power steering, and suspension systems rely on hydraulic power for operation.Aerospace: Hydraulic systems control flight surfaces and landing gear in aircraft.Buy This Report (572 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Advantages of Hydraulic PowerHigh Power-to-Weight Ratio: Hydraulic systems can generate significant force in a relatively compact size.Precision Control: Offers smooth and precise control over motion and force, making it ideal for applications requiring fine adjustments.Flexibility: Can be used in various applications and can easily be scaled for different sizes and power requirements.COVID-19 analysis:COVID-19 has severely impacted the global economy with devastating effects on global trade, which has simultaneously affected households, business, financial institution, industrial establishments and infrastructure companies. The novel coronavirus has affected several economies ad caused lockdown in many countries which has limited the growth of the market.The shutdown of industrial manufacturer led to the decline in the demand for solar related equipment in most of the countries across the world led to decline in the demand of the hydraulic power market. Hydraulic power is a vital part of a hydraulic system as it can generate a significant quantum of power to initiate mostly any type of hydraulic ram. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 