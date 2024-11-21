Los Alamos Chief Engineer Joins Nuclear Fusion Startup Fuse to Lead Federal Business

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Building on unparalleled nuclear experience, James Owen to lead Fuse's strategy to build solutions for sustainable, clean, reliable energy

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuse , a leading nuclear fusion company dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to fusion while safeguarding humankind, today announced the appointment of Los Alamos National Laboratory's (LANL) Chief Engineer for Nuclear Weapons, James Owen, as President of Fuse Federal, the company's wholly-owned subsidiary focused on U.S. business.

"James Owen's unparalleled background in nuclear engineering and his leadership at Los Alamos National Lab make him the ideal person to spearhead our federal business," said JC Btaiche, Founder and CEO of Fuse. "His experience and unique background at LANL will be invaluable as we strive to solve one of humanity's grandest challenges: fusion energy."

At Los Alamos, Owen was responsible for the oversight of all weapons engineering activities in support of the Lab's national security mission to ensure America's nuclear deterrent remains effective and secure. Notably, Owen led and delivered four stockpile modernization programs while sustaining the United States' legacy deterrent through surveillance, weapons response, and more. Owen oversaw six divisions at Los Alamos with over 1,300 staff members and an annual budget of $1 billion dollars.

LANL's heritage stretches back to the Manhattan Project, and now Owen will be working on what many consider humanity's next Manhattan Project: unlocking clean and abundant fusion energy. As President of Fuse Federal, Owen will leverage his extensive experience in nuclear technologies to lead the company's efforts in providing critical products and testing services for components of the nuclear stockpile and other defense infrastructure. He will focus on expanding the company's radiation services, a critical component of nuclear fusion energy, for government customers while also contributing to Fuse's overall strategy for commercializing fusion energy technology as a source of clean energy. Owen will join Fuse's executive team to drive the expansion of fusion and pulsed power products and services for the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy, and other customers.

Owen expressed enthusiasm about joining Fuse: "Since beginning as a summer student in 1988, I have been privileged to work with the most amazing people on the most important mission for the nation," Owen said. "And I am looking forward to working on one of the most difficult yet important technological challenges facing humanity and our planet – fusion energy."

The Honorable Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fuse board member and former Under Secretary of Energy for Nuclear Security, added: "Fuse will provide critically needed and groundbreaking technologies to the national security ecosystem and will support a clean energy future. I am thrilled that James Owen, a pioneer in the nuclear security community has joined the Fuse team, bringing invaluable experience and expertise which will enable the nuclear enterprise to accelerate and execute important missions."

Fuse

is a California-based nuclear fusion company dedicated to accelerating the world's transition to fusion energy while safeguarding humankind. Through its subsidiary, Fuse Federal, the company provides essential radiation services to U.S. government agencies, supporting critical defense and energy initiatives.

