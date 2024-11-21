Export Surge Drives Eucatex’S Growth In Q3 Amid Rising Resin Costs

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Eucatex, a prominent Brazilian wood fiber panel and paint manufacturer, has demonstrated remarkable adaptability in the face of headwinds.



The company's third-quarter results for 2024 reveal a nuanced picture of growth and challenges. Eucatex's revenue climbed to R$774.4 million ($135.9 million), marking a 13.1% increase from the previous year.



However, this growth spans across all divisions, showcasing the company's diverse portfolio. The and Retail segment saw a 4% uptick, reaching R$264.6 million ($46.4 million).



This rise stems from a strategic focus on higher-margin products and price adjustments. The Civil Construction division experienced a more substantial 7.9% growth, totaling R$300.2 million ($52.7 million).



In addition, Eucatex's export segment emerged as the star performer. It recorded an impressive 40.7% surge, amounting to R$199.2 million ($34.9 million).







This success can be attributed to new product launches, increased sales volumes, and favorable exchange rates. The company's ability to capitalize on international markets underscores its strategic foresight.



However, Eucate faced profitability pressures despite revenue growth. The gross profit increased by 7.4%, but the gross margin declined by 1.7 percentage points.

Eucatex's Resilience

This squeeze primarily resulted from rising resin costs, a crucial component in panel production. The company's inability to immediately pass on these increased costs to customers led to this margin compression.



Eucatex's adjusted EBITDA reached R$151.4 million ($26.6 million), with a margin of 19.5%. This represents an 8% year-over-year growth, a commendable achievement given the cost challenges.



However, net income fell by 28% to R$51.2 million ($9 million), affected by higher interest expenses and income tax. The company maintains a solid financial position with a net debt of R$550.9 million ($96.6 million).



This figure represents a 7.5% improvement from the previous quarter. Eucatex's leverage ratio stands at a healthy 1x Adjusted EBITDA, indicating a strong balance sheet.



Looking ahead, Eucatex has begun implementing price adjustments. These changes are expected to positively impact results in the fourth quarter of 2024.



The company's strategic initiatives in paints and exports are already yielding positive outcomes. From an investment perspective, Eucatex (EUCA4) presents an intriguing opportunity.



With an Enterprise Value/EBITDA ratio below 5x, it remains an attractive option according to market analysts. The company's ability to navigate challenges while maintaining growth demonstrates its robust market position and effective management.

