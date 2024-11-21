World War 3 Already Going On Ukraine's Ambassador To UK

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Valery Zaluzhnyi believes that after Russia directly involved Russia's autocratic allies in the war against Ukraine, it can be considered that World War 3 has already begun in 2024.

He expressed the opinion during his speech at the UP-100 award ceremony, reports Ukrinform.

"I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that World War 3 has begun. Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest. In Ukraine, Iranian Shaheds already kill civilians absolutely overtly, without any shame. North Korean missiles already fly at Ukraine, and they openly declare this. Chinese projectiles are fired in Ukraine, Chinese parts are used in Russian missiles," Zaluzhnyi noted.

In his opinion, most of the military would agree that all the listed factors give reason to say that a world war has begun and that the world should brace for it.

"What has been expected for so long has already begun. But I'd like to say that God Himself gives a chance, not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world, that we still have time to draw the right conclusions. You can still stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason, our partners are not willing to understand this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine might survive due to technology, but it is unclear whether it is able to win this battle on its own. Therefore, I believe that the world war, welcome, it has begun," added the former commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

As reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that Ukraine may lose the war against Russia should the U.S. cut its aid to Kyiv.

According to Zelensky, North Korea has already delivered a large amount of weapons to Russia for the war against Ukraine, including at least 3.5 million 155mm artillery rounds, as well as missiles. The Ukrainian side has all solid evidence to prove this. According to the Pentagon, more than 10,000 North Korean soldiers have been deployed in Kursk region to help Russia sustain its war against Ukraine.

The president also reported that Iranian representatives were present during the first Shahed launches on Ukrainian cities because initially, almost none of the Russian specialists could properly operate these UAVs.