Viridi Listed On The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM For Fastest-Growing Companies In North America

Attributes 571% Revenue Growth to its Groundbreaking Failsafe Battery and its Commitment to Providing Innovative Solutions

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viridi Parente

(Viridi), a leader in developing fail-safe battery energy storage systems that provide on-demand and resilient power for use in industrial, medical, commercial, municipal, and residential building applications, today announced its inclusion in the Deloitte Fast 500 TM , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year.

Viridi's CEO, Jon M. Williams, attributes the company's innovative success to its failsafe battery energy storage systems (BESS), which feature breakthrough anti-propagation technology designed to prevent thermal runaway and mitigate the risk of lithium-ion battery fires. Prioritizing safety, scalability, and clean energy solutions, Viridi has developed the world's first failsafe lithium-ion BESS. This cutting-edge system integrates advanced AI and connectivity, enabling unparalleled remote monitoring and optimization.

Notably, Viridi's BESS was the first to be installed in an occupied space, setting a new standard for energy storage. From powering remote mountain races, the largest sporting event, and music festivals in the desert, Viridi's systems are also indispensable in critical infrastructure and emergency response efforts, including deployments during hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"At Viridi, we didn't see the challenges of the energy storage sector as insurmountable barriers, but as opportunities to make a significant impact on the clean energy transition," said Jon M. Williams. "By pioneering fail-safe lithium-ion battery technology, we tackled one of the sector's most daunting safety concerns head-on. This endeavor wasn't just about pushing the boundaries of current technology, but also about urging the industry towards adopting fail-safe standards, redefining what's possible in energy storage and safety."

Viridi's 160,000-square-foot smart manufacturing facility in Buffalo, NY has further boosted the company's production capacity, allowing it to scale rapidly to meet rising demand.

Overall, 2024 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 201% to 153,625% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,981% and median growth rate of 460%.

About the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Viridi

Viridi Parente, Inc. (Viridi) is a point-of-use lithium-ion battery technology company based in Buffalo, New York, that is reimagining energy storage. Viridi's innovative, fail-safe battery technology, developed from materials used for aerospace and military applications, is the only design in the market that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, bringing fail-safe battery storage technology into applications that have historically been dominated by fossil fuel and lead-acid systems.

Learn more at: , and follow Viridi on LinkedIn .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters

by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

