Umpqua Bank Launches 10Th Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive To Support Local Nonprofits And Shelters Helping Neighbors In Need

The Umpqua Warm Hearts Winter Drive to Raise Funds and Collect Winter Items for Nonprofits and Shelter Partners Throughout the Bank's Footprint

Umpqua Bank today announced the launch of its 10th Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive , an associate-driven campaign to support individuals, families and youths throughout the bank's footprint who struggle with access to and other basic resources. As part of the drive, Umpqua Bank's 4,800 associates and nearly 300 local branches will help mobilize their respective communities to raise money and collect winter items for shelters and aide organizations serving people experiencing homelessness.

Last year, the Warm Hearts Winter Drive raised a total of $365,000 for more than 100 shelter partners and nonprofits across Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada and Utah. Since the campaign launched in 2015, the Warm Hearts Winter Drive has raised nearly $2.5 Million in funds and other resources for local nonprofits and shelters helping neighbors in need.

"It's an honor to celebrate the Warm Heart Winter Drive's 10-year anniversary and take a moment to reflect on the impact this campaign has made in the communities across our footprint," said Umpqua Bank Chief Marketing Officer David Moore Devine. "Thank you to all our associates, customers and community members who contribute to Warm Hearts each and every year. We look forward to continuing to work alongside all the amazing nonprofit partners and local shelters that do so much to support those in need and make our communities stronger."

How to Support the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Contributions can be made at . Financial contributions and new winter clothing items can also be donated at Umpqua Bank branches.

Associates at Umpqua Bank's nearly 300 branches are actively engaged in securing financial contributions and warm clothing from customers and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected will be donated directly to local shelters and aide organizations.

All designated contributions stay in the community where they were raised and directly support local organizations. Among the list of benefiting organizations are Oregon-based Portland Rescue Mission and Northwest Housing Alternatives Inc., as well as Tacoma Rescue Mission and Vine Maple Place based in Washington. Other organizations across the West include California's Sacramento Loaves and Fishes and Volunteers of America Inc., and Boise Rescue Mission and Family Promise of Northern Idaho.

For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also email [email protected]

for more information.

About Umpqua Bank

Umpqua Bank is a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System Inc., (Nasdaq: COLB ) and a premier regional bank in the western U.S., with offices in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

