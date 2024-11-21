Fleishmanhillard Announces Wave Of New Global Leadership Appointments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard today announced several key roles as a part of its global leadership team under recently appointed President and CEO J.J. Carter. These individuals will be responsible for defining critical growth areas and operational priorities as the firm continues its evolution.



"As we accelerate the modernization of our firm, these appointments are vital to our future," said Carter. "By fortifying our operations with proven agency leaders and elevating new voices, we will our growth and the transformation of our work. This first phase of appointments strengthens accountability for client operations, business development, industry expertise, data and digital, and preparing our workforce for change. On this foundation we will expand our use of intelligence and technology, while becoming a more dynamic, modern consultancy."

The following leadership roles will join previously appointed leaders Patti Portnoy (chief financial officer), Della Sweetman (president, Americas and chief strategy officer) and Adrianne Smith (chief diversity and inclusion officer), forming the senior functional and operational leaders in the agency:



Lisa Moehlenkamp to chief operating officer . In this role she will drive operational excellence, urgency and impact worldwide, working closely with Carter and Omnicom partners. Previously chief of staff and chief talent officer for the agency, Moehlenkamp has been with FleishmanHillard for more than 25 years following her time at SBC (now AT&T).

Emily Frager to chief client officer . In this role she will lead commercial excellence for the firm's largest clients, supporting top client leaders committed to delivering the highest standards of modern communications. Currently general manager of the agency's Southern California operations, Frager began her career at FleishmanHillard Chicago before joining Lennar Ventures as their chief marketing officer, boomeranging back to the agency in 2016.

Mitch Germann to chief business development and brand officer . In this role, he will lead the agency's business development operation and will oversee FleishmanHillard's brand and marketing efforts. Formerly the agency's global managing director of Retail, Sports and Lifestyle sector. Germann served in senior leadership roles at Nike and Jordan Brand, previously was general manager of FleishmanHillard Southern California, a global client leader and veteran of three FleishmanHillard offices (Kansas City, Los Angeles and San Francisco).

Ephraim Cohen to global head of data and digital . In this role, he will drive enterprise-adoption of intelligence, media and digital solutions, including generative AI and other new platforms. Cohen is currently global managing director of Media & Platforms (media relations, influencer and social and paid), and was previously general manager of FleishmanHillard New York. Cohen also held positions with Edelman and MikeWorldWide.

Faith Howe to chief of staff . In this role, she will lead the evolution of global talent, focusing on leadership development and organizational excellence, while preparing the agency's talent and systems for the future. Formerly the agency's UK managing director of talent and one of our leading consultants in the Talent and Transformation practice, Howe has worked for FleishmanHillard for 11 years. She began her career at Taylor Bennett Ltd. Mark Mortell to global head of practices and sectors . Previously the chief global client leadership officer, he will focus on elevating the firm's specialist expertise across industry sectors working closely with leaders of Health, Technology, Retail, Sports & Lifestyle, Financial and Professional Services, Manufacturing and Energy, Government and Public Sector and key capabilities. Mortell joined the agency in 2002, following executive leadership roles at Aer Lingus, the Irish Tourist Board and the Bank of Ireland.

In due course, Carter intends to make additional appointments that will strengthen the agency's vertical expertise, capabilities and key geographies that serve the agency's largest clients.



