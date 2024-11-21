Hyderabad Zoo Gets ISO-9001:2015 Certification For Fifth Year In A Row

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad has achieved a milestone as it has been honoured and recognized by the International Standard Organization (ISO)-9001:2015 for the fifth consecutive year.

The ISO inspection team conducts inspection with respect to the conservation of wildlife particularly endangered species through better upkeep, planned breeding, collaborative research, and capacity-building components before issuing the certificate.

A Sivaiah, Managing Director, HYM, International Certification Pvt. Ltd, Hyderabad presented the ISO - 9001:2015 Certificate for the year 2024-25 to the Zoo administration team headed by Dr. Sunil. S. Hiremath, Director Zoo Parks, Telangana, and J. Vasantha, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park.

Speaking on the occasion Vasantha said that Nehru Zoological Park is the only Zoo park in the country that has been honoured with the ISO 9001:2015 Certificate for the fifth consecutive year for the conservation of wildlife particularly endangered species through better upkeep, planned breeding, and collaborative research and capacity building.

She said they would work for further improvement while continuing the good initiatives undertaken during the last few years.

Spread over 380 acres and abutting historic Mir Alam Tank, Nehru Zoological Park was inaugurated in 1963 after the relocation of the erstwhile Zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens in the heart of the city.

According to information on the Zoo's website, its natural landscape attracts several migratory as well as resident birds. It is the first Zoo in India to have animals arranged in Zoological order in open enclosures.

The Zoo is home to 192 indigenous and exotic species and 2,240 specimens including 664 mammals, 1,227 birds, 341 reptiles and eight amphibians.

Known as one of the best zoos in Asia, it attracts around 30 lakh visitors annually.

The Zoo has certain specialities like Safari, Nocturnal Animal House, Reptile House, Birds of Prey enclosures, Butterfly Park, etc. some of which were launched for the first time in India.