SOLV Metals Division Expands Capabilities With The Acquisition Of Wickfab, Inc.

The builds upon SOLV Metals' expertise while bolstering economic growth in Northeast Indiana.

- Joe & Cheryl CochranAVILLA, IN, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SOLV Metals , LLC welcomes the addition of WickFab , Inc., a premier metal fabrication company based in Avilla, Indiana. This strategic acquisition expands SOLV Metals' capabilities and service offerings, marking a significant milestone for both companies and reinforcing their shared commitment to excellence in the manufacturing sector.Founded by John Wicker in 1993, Joe and Cheryl Cochran began their careers as President and Operations Manager. In 2016, they purchased the business with the desire to make it a leading industrial process equipment and custom steel fabrication business. WickFab specializes in metal processing services, including metal forming, laser cutting, water jet, and welding. The partnership will enhance WickFab's local presence and impact, providing access to resources that drive innovation and expand its service offerings for customers.“We are honored that Joe and Cheryl Cochran have chosen SOLV to help steward WickFab's legacy. This strategic acquisition embodies our mission to grow and innovate in the manufacturing sector,” said Mark Webb, CEO of SOLV Holdings .“WickFab's dedication to quality, community, and customer satisfaction perfectly aligns with our values, and we are grateful to be able to add WickFab to the SOLV family.”Joe and Cheryl Cochran, who will remain in their current roles, expressed confidence in SOLV as the ideal steward for their company.“We chose SOLV because they understand our values and are committed to preserving the culture that has driven WickFab's success. We are excited to see how this partnership will advance our capabilities and service our customers.”Jeff Albert, CEO of SOLV Holdings, remarked,“We want to thank all stakeholders for their support and trust in this new chapter. Together with WickFab, we are building a thriving environment for sustained growth and success across all our companies. We look forward to what we will achieve together.”For media inquiries, please contact:Contact: Janie Waldron, Chief Administrative OfficerSOLV HOLDINGS, LLC2879 East Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne, IN 46825260-438-3362 | ...SOLV Metals, LLC, a division of SOLV Holdings, specializes in metal manufacturing and fabrication. Working closely with business partners, SOLV Metals optimizes its portfolio through guidance in vision, strategy, leadership, and operations. The division aims to maximize financial returns and positive impact on stakeholders and communities, establishing itself as a key player in the metal fabrication sector.SOLV Holdings, LLC, a privately held investment management company, focuses on growing business owners' legacies through trusted partnerships and shared vision. With three divisions-Metals, Products, and Contracting-SOLV collaborates with companies in metal fabrication, B2B products, and design-build. Since 2018, SOLV has tripled its portfolio and employee base, prioritizing financial, cultural, and eternal returns.###

