Singapore President Likely To Visit Odisha In January

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 21 (IANS) Singapore President is likely to visit Odisha in January next year.

The high-level delegation led by Chief Mohan Charan Majhi during their recent four-day tour to Singapore had extended an invitation to the president to visit the state.

As per the statement issued by the government, the delegation held over 25 high-level B2G and G2G meetings, roundtables, interactive sessions, and site visits during the visit to Singapore.

The visit, which was supported by Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the High Commission of India (HCI) in Singapore, Invest India, and FICCI, bolstered Odisha's global investment and development prospects.

The delegation engaged with several major companies in Singapore extending invitations to explore investment opportunities in the state in key sectors like Petrochemicals, green energy, semiconductors, etc.

The delegation visited the Jurong Petrochemicals Complex (JPC), gaining insights into integrated industrial planning to emulate the model in Odisha's Petroleum, Chemicals and Petrochemicals Investment Region (PCPIR) located at Paradip.

The government is planning to enter into a technical Collaboration with Surbana Jurong to model Paradip PCPIR in line with the Jurong Complex. Similarly, companies like Sembcorp and Linde expressed keen interest in investing in the state.

The government is also aiming to set up a 200-acre semiconductor park based on Singapore and Malaysia models in the state.

“The visit to a marquee semiconductor equipment manufacturing company PEP Innovation Private Ltd provided insights into the requirements of a well-functional electronics and semiconductor park. Learnings from these visits and interactions with companies operating in this sphere will be used while planning electronics and semiconductor parks in Odisha,” reads the statement.

The delegation also took insight into modern port-based logistics during their visit to the Port of Singapore Authority and TUAS Port. Meanwhile, companies like AP Moller Maersk and Vopak showed their interest in ship recycling, container manufacturing, and multimodal logistics (MML) operations.

The Government of Odisha delegation engaged in high-level G2G meetings with Singaporean leaders, including the Deputy Prime Minister and Ministers of Trade & Industry, Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Minister of Transport.

The delegation held discussions on long-term planning principles for industrial development, civic infrastructure, and environmental sustainability, strengthening partnerships in urban mobility, green shipping corridors, and chemical and petrochemical industries, and opportunities for Singaporean companies to participate in the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025.

The state government following the visit has decided to integrate Odisha with the Green Shipping Corridor.

“Discussions at the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) highlighted plans for Phase 2 of the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Odisha, including the introduction of cutting-edge courses in AI, ML, AR, VR, and additive manufacturing. Long-term internships for WSC graduates in Singapore were also explored,” added the statement.

The delegation interacted with Odia diaspora in Singapore inviting them to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025 and Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha conclave-2025 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar next year.

“Our Singapore visit has been highly productive, offering valuable insights and fostering partnerships across key sectors. Odisha's rich resources, skilled workforce, and progressive policies make it a prime investment destination. I invite global investors and the diaspora to join us at the Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 and shape Odisha's growth story,” said CM Majhi.

Meanwhile, industry minister Sampad Chandra Swain said that the state aims to attract investments amounting to Rs 5 lakh crore within the next five years, signalling a strategic shift in the state's growth trajectory.