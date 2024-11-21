Gulf Weeks' Activities To Begin In Kuwait Friday -- GCC Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Thursday said that the launch of the Gulf Weeks activities in Kuwait on Friday would be a prelude to the GCC summit due on December 1.

The GCC secretary general, in a statement, addressed gratitude and greetings to the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber for his unlimited support for the GCC.

The weeks' activities will include an displaying photos about the GCC summits, a host of diverse Gulf events and accomplishments.

The activities will be held between November 22 and 29. (end)

