Gulf Weeks' Activities To Begin In Kuwait Friday -- GCC Chief
11/21/2024 10:04:41 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RIYADH, Nov 21 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi on Thursday said that the launch of the Gulf Weeks activities in Kuwait on Friday would be a prelude to the GCC summit due on December 1.
The GCC secretary general, in a statement, addressed gratitude and greetings to His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for his unlimited support for the GCC.
The weeks' activities will include an exhibition displaying photos about the GCC summits, a host of diverse Gulf events and accomplishments.
The activities will be held between November 22 and 29. (end)
