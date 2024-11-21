JSC ‘Siguldas Ciltslietu Un Mākslīgās Apsēklošanas Stacija‘ Unaudited Financial Information For Nine Months Of 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In the nine months of 2024, the net was 1,193.3 thousand. EUR, which is 6.4% more than in the nine months of the previous year, but the before taxes was 84.4 thousand. EUR – by 31.9 thousand euro less compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

JSC 'Siguldas ciltslietu un mākslīgās apsēklošanas stacija' is the only producer of high-quality breeding bull semen and one of the largest suppliers of it in Latvia. The second largest field of the Company's basic economic activities is the milk testing services. The Company also provides other breeding related services – consultations on issues of cattle breeding, feeding and keeping, evaluation of cow exterior, artificial insemination of cows, initial processing of the supervisory data. The Company offers Latvian farms to test genome samples of herd animals in the US genetics laboratory.

Valda Mālniece

Member of the Management Board, Manager of the Financial and Accounting department

E-mail: ...

Attachment

Siguldas_CMAS_Financial_information_for_9 months_of_2024