Opening Night: Celebrate Christmas In The Park's Drive Thru Light Show

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The is invited to opening night of Christmas in the Park's annual Drive Thru Light Show at San Jose's History Park. The show, which helps keep Christmas in the Park a free event at the Plaza de Cesar Chavez, opens to the public on Thursday, November 21st. Members of the press are invited to get an early look at the magic in History San Jose and interview event organizers at the Pacific Hotel at 5:00 p.m.The fun-filled, family-friendly event is an important fundraiser for San Jose's venerable Christmas in the Park.“Everyone looks forward to visiting Christmas in the Park at Plaza de Cesar Chavez!” says CITP's Managing Director Debbie Degutis.“It's one of our most eagerly anticipated annual traditions, and keeping it free and accessible is our highest priority. The Drive Thru Light Show helps us do just that.”Silicon Valley stalwart T.J. Rodgers, along with his wife Valeta, is the presenting sponsor who makes the light show possible, adds,“Holiday events like these are where we make memories that last a lifetime – memories that we share with friends and family, and memories that bring us together as a community.”The Drive Thru Light Show at San Jose's History Park follows a winding route nearly a mile long illuminated by 150,000 twinkling lights and accompanied by a 15-song holiday soundtrack. Volunteers from History San Jose have been busy decorating about 20 historical buildings, ensuring a beautiful holiday scene at every turn.The public show runs from November 21st to January 1st. Tickets cost $25 per car, $30 on Fridays and Saturdays. Members of the press have free entry on 11/21 for the media preview at 5pm.Event Details:WHERE: Pacific Hotel, 635 Phelan Ave, San Jose, CA 95112Parking: Bay Area Glass Institute (BAGI) (enter on Phelan)WHEN: 5:00 p.m.WHO:- Debbie Degutis, Managing Director, Christmas in the Park- Bill Schroh, Jr., President & CEO, History San Jose

