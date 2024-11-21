Qbotica Named One Of North America's Fastest-Growing Companies In The 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attributes 335% Revenue Growth to Pioneering Agentic AI Solutions and Driving Innovation in for Healthcare, Finance, and CX



PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- qBotica today announced it ranked 344 on the Deloitte Fast 500 TM, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences,

fintech, and tech companies in North America, now in its 30th year. qBotica grew 335% during this period.

qBotica ranks 344 on the 2024 Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM, with 335% growth driven by innovative Agentic AI solutions in healthcare, finance, and CX. Recognized as a leader in intelligent automation, qBotica continues to revolutionize AI-driven transformation

qBotica's Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh Vinayagam, credits the company's innovation and speed in driving adoption of Intelligent Automation and Agentic AI solutions as well as the trust that the company's clients place in qBotica as key drivers for the [insert growth percent figure] revenue growth. He said, "This recognition on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 reflects our team's outstanding efforts and our clients' confidence in qBotica to accelerate and steer them through their AI adoption and automation journeys. Our commitment to continuous innovation and delivering meaningful outcomes for our customers and stakeholders remains at the heart of everything we do."

"Innovation, transformation and disruption of the status quo are at the forefront for this year's Technology Fast 500 list, and there's no better way to celebrate 30 years of program history," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's Audit & Assurance practice. "This year's winning companies have demonstrated a continuous commitment to growth and remarkable consistency in driving forward progress. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's winners - it's an incredible time for innovation."

qBotica previously ranked 463 on the Technology Fast 500 for 2023 and stands at the forefront of the Generative AI revolution, addressing the growing need and desire for human-like decision-making in automation with its Agentic AI solutions. Recognized as UiPath's Global Partner of the Year for Innovation and listed on the Inc5000 as one of America's Fastest Growing Companies, qBotica excels with solutions like the CX Companion for Contact Centers, SAP Automation, S/4 Hana Migration Accelerators, AI agents for Healthcare, Insurance, Banking and Transportation industries. This recognition cements qBotica's role as a leader in shaping the future of AI and intelligent automation.

Now in its 30th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies - both public and private - in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2020 to 2023.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About qBotica



qBotica is a leading provider of Intelligent Automation and AI solutions, empowering organizations across industries such as healthcare, financial services, and logistics to streamline operations with cutting-edge AI technologies. At the forefront of the Agentic AI revolution, qBotica delivers transformative solutions that leverage human-like decision-making capabilities in automation. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, qBotica continues to shape the future of intelligent automation with a strong commitment to innovation, measurable results, and exceptional client success.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an

impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future . Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide connect for impact at .

Contact:

Dominic Bartola

623-282-1191

[email protected]

SOURCE qBotica

