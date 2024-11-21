MAJRA discusses with Ministry of Community Development implementation of developmental projects and initiatives in UAE

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)

Dubai, November 20, 2024: The National CSR Fund - MAJRA conducted a meeting with the Ministry of Community Development and its affiliated centres in the UAE in the presence of Sarah Shaw, Director of MAJRA, and representatives from the Ministry to review the implementation of new developmental initiatives and projects in the country in line with national objectives, ESG domains and sustainable development goals. Furthermore, the meeting assessed major challenges confronted by individuals and families living in villages and remote areas, as well as discussed ways to foster joint national action to find the right solutions in partnership with the private sector as part of their community contributions and the UAE CSR ecosystem.

Furthermore, both entities explored key avenues such as women’s role and initiatives to empower them and support their growth in society, while shedding light on the wide array of services offered by the Ministry of Community





