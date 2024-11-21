Ukraine Counts On Italy's Support In Development Of Deep Agro-Processing - Agrarian Policy Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine counts on Italy's support in the development of deep processing of agricultural products.

This issue was discussed at a meeting between of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Vitaliy Koval and Minister of Enterprises and Production Adolfo of Italy Adolfo Urso, Ukrinform report, referring to the ministry's press service.

The parties discussed cooperation in the agricultural sector, particularly the Italian experience in deep processing.

“Italy evolved from selling raw materials to selling finished products, and today it is a leader in the European and global market in its niches. Transitioning from a raw material economy in the agricultural sector to added value is very important for us. This is a key focus area for the Ministry of Agrarian Policy in developing Ukraine's agricultural sector. Italian businesses have already made this transition and have gained valuable experience,” Koval stressed.

The ministers agreed to strengthen cooperation at the level of national agricultural associations of the two countries.

“We are ready to develop deep processing further to enter third markets together,” Koval said.

As reported, Ukraine and Italy will cooperate to develop value chains for critical raw materials, as stated by the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko at the Italy-Ukraine Business Forum in Rome.