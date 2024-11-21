ASEAN Aims To Enhance Defence Cooperation

(MENAFN- IANS) Vientiane, Nov 21 (IANS) Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered in the Laotian capital Vientiane to enhance ASEAN defence cooperation and address security challenges.

Representatives gathered on Wednesday for the 18th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting, held under the theme "ASEAN: Together for Peace, Security and Resilience," Xinhua news agency reported.

Closer cooperation between ASEAN countries was the main topic of discussion by ASEAN Defence ministers in the meeting.

Speaking at the meeting, Lao Deputy Prime and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath, said that regional and global situations are posing complexity and unpredictability, threats and challenges to peace, security, cooperation and socio-economic development in the region and the world as a whole.

"Against this backdrop, we need to continue discussing and navigating ways to ensure that our region is resilient and responsive to emerging threats and challenges. At the same time, ASEAN member states need to work closely with one another to maintain unity and ASEAN centrality as a driving force for external cooperation, and take appropriate measures to handle security challenges," he said.

Chansamone said the meeting had reached a consensus on its intended objectives, which are vitally important for the future of the ASEAN Political and Security Community.