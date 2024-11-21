ARIZ And NATA Announce Collaboration To Develop Multiple Targeted Nucleic Acid Therapies For Cancer Treatment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The pioneering precision company, ARIZ Precision Medicine (ARIZ), and the Medical Research Council's Nucleic Acid Therapy Accelerator (NATA), today announced a collaboration to harness their platforms to develop nucleic acid therapy (NAT) drug candidates for gene targets with strong genetic associations to leading cancers. The collaboration combines NATA's expertise in NAT design and ARIZ's RNAi compounds, which are being developed to treat a range of cancers.

ARIZ is using RNAi to treat cancers by targeting an over-expressed truncated oncoprotein known as PRDM2, which is mis-regulated in almost 75% of lung cancer patients. ARIZ has developed an aptamer-guided calcium phosphate nanoparticle for delivery in-vivo, which is delivered specifically to cancer cells. The lead compound has been shown to kill 90% of cancer cells in-vitro and inhibit tumor growth by 80% in a xenograft mouse model. ARIZ and NATA aim to develop direct conjugates between ARIZ's DNA aptamer and siRNAs through NATA's linker technology, to explore different delivery options that could target several types of cancer.

NATA brings a clear development path for our lead compound and offers the potential to accelerate development of our broad portfolio of multiple PRDM-targeted nucleic acid therapies”, said Brad Niles, CEO of ARIZ.

“We are excited to be working with ARIZ, bringing together world-renowned experts in epigenetic cancer targeting, and optimized design of nucleic acid therapies.”, said Professor Nick Lench, Executive Director, NATA.

About ARIZ Precision Medicine

ARIZ (Pronounced“ARISE”), is The PRDM Oncogene CompanyTM, developing ligand targeted siRNA cancer treatments that alter the expression of the PRDM class of tumor suppressor genes. ARIZ, has a broad and deep platform based on validated PRDM targets for cancer.

About NATA

The Nucleic Acid Therapy Accelerator (NATA) is a UK Research & Innovation (UKRI)/Medical Research Council funded research unit, based at the Harwell Science and Innovation Campus. NATA's mission is to advance the development of nucleic acid therapies and associated technologies through high-quality science, collaborations and interdisciplinary research. NATA works with world-leading academics, clinicians, businesses and charities, bringing together a diverse network of expertise, skilled and innovative technologies to bridge translational gaps in NAT development.

