Nexans Is Revolutionizing The Cable Industry By Integrating Its Products Into BIM (Building Information Modeling)

Nexans is partnering with global place BIMobject and becomes the first cable to integrate its products into the building information modeling.

As part of this initiative, Nexans cables and cable systems will be included at the very early stage of projects, from the design phase, thus facilitating and optimizing their integration. The construction sector is expanding rapidly, with 230 billion square meters of new buildings expected by 2060, which clearly emphasizes the importance of BIM.



Paris, November 21, 2024 – Nexans, a leading designer and manufacturer of cable systems and services, has announced a strategic partnership with BIMobject, one of the foremost global platforms for the construction industry. This collaboration is a milestone in the digitization of the cable sector, positioning Nexans as the first cable manufacturer with products integrated in BIM.

Innovation at the core of Nexans strategy

As a pioneer in the implementation of BIM for the cable industry, Nexans is restating its commitment to innovation and the digital transformation of the construction sector. This initiative is a perfect fit with Nexans' ambitions to become a pure player in electrification, delivering smart and sustainable cabling solutions for the buildings of the future.

A strategic partnership with BIMobject

Through this collaboration with BIMobject, a leading market place in BIM objects for the construction industry, Nexans will be able to provide architects, engineers and professionals of the construction sector with a selected range of products in the form of detailed 3D models. Looking beyond modeling aspects, these objects include essential information such as technical specifications, installation instructions, energy use and product-related environmental data.

Advantages for construction professionals

As a result of this partnership, Nexans cables and cable systems will now be included at the early stage of construction projects, that is the design phase. This early integration will allow for the optimization of electrical installations and therefore contributing to increased safety and reliability throughout the building's lifecycle.

Christophe Demule, Innovation Director, Building at Nexans, declares: "This partnership with BIMobject underlines our commitment to delivering innovative cabling solutions and supporting construction professionals in their daily work. We believe that this initiative will reinforce our position as leaders in the digital transformation of the cable industry.”

A booming market

With 230 billion square meters of new buildings expected by 20601, the construction industry is facing unprecedented challenges. By integrating its products into the BIMobject platform, Nexans will be able to respond to growing demand, while promoting sustainable, high-performance cabling solutions.

A vision for the future

As the first cable manufacturer to adopt BIM, Nexans is paving the way for a new era of smart design in construction, underlining the Group's commitment to supplying innovative cabling solutions and supporting construction professionals in their work.

Bernadette Berthier, Digital Customer Experience Leader at Nexans, comments:“Nexans' presence on the platform perfectly fits with our digital strategy, which aims to support all stakeholders of the construction industry all along the customer journey and provide them with solutions that meet their needs.”

Nexans will continue to expand the range of products available on BIMobject's platform, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in the digitization of the cable industry, and helping to shape the future of sustainable construction.

