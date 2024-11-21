Creative Learning Program Sparks Change In Classrooms Nationwide, Engaging Over 27,000 Of Malaysia's Students And Teachers

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



Supported by the of Education, Faber-Castell's Score A annual programme continues to revolutionize education, inspiring students nationwide through creative learning techniques and inclusive opportunities.

The Score A workshops saw a record-breaking three-year high in participation, reaching 6,714 teachers and 20,854 creative notetaking entries from students across Malaysia. This year, Faber-Castell introduces the Educator's Elite League , a new initiative with 322 participating teachers at present, to measure and enhance the program's impact on student performance.

Mr. Andrew Woon, Managing Director of Faber-Castell Malaysia, with the Score A Creative Learning Student Olympiad Top Students across all categories, Pearl Liang Yee Herr, Liu Huan Xuan and Kee Yong Xuan (Standing, left to right).

PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 November 2024 - Faber-Castell's Score A program marked a major milestone this year as it wrapped up its third successful cycle, achieving a record 50% increase in participation, with 20,854 entries from students nationwide.Launched in 2022, Score A aims to make education accessible and engaging through creative teaching methods. Supported by the Ministry of Education Malaysia, this initiative focuses on empowering teachers and students with innovative tools tailored to different learning needs. By fostering inclusive education, Score A helps teachers and students bridge learning gaps, creating a platform that empowers students of all learning styles to succeed.The Score A program has introduced 11 transformative creative learning techniques such as mind maps, emojis for symbolizing concepts, and river-flow notes, making classroom learning more vibrant and inclusive. Through dedicated workshops, teachers learn to integrate these tools into lessons, bridging learning gaps and supporting students of diverse learning styles. Each workshop was recorded and made accessible on Faber-Castell's website , allowing teachers and students across Malaysia to benefit from the content.This year's program featured a competition themed Sustainable Evolution: Advancing ESG in Industries, focusing on how Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles drive innovation in key sectors such as the automotive industry, manufacturing, healthcare and fintech. Students participated in four different missions designed to challenge their ability to think critically about sustainability in these transforming industries. The event culminated in the Score A Creative Learning Student Olympiad Grand Finale 2024, held at AVANT Hotel, Petaling Jaya, where the top 10 students from primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary categories competed for the prestigious Top Student title.This year's Top Student of Category B (13 to 15 years old),, shared the profound impact it's had on her studies. The creative techniques we learned have not only made studying more enjoyable but have also helped me improve my grades, especially in subjects I used to find challenging. My favourite method, river-flow note taking, has helped me break down complex topics in a way that makes sense. These tools have boosted my confidence in the classroom, making me more engaged and motivated to participate. Winning the Student Olympiad has shown me what I'm capable of, and now I even help my classmates use these techniques to succeed, too., who has incorporated Score A methods into her classroom over the past three years, noted, Score A has completely transformed how my students approach learning. I've seen students who struggled to focus now enthusiastically participate, thanks to techniques like mind mapping and creative notetaking. Each student has a unique learning style, so it's crucial for teachers to adapt their methods to make learning more engaging and enjoyable. This program has reached students who traditional methods couldn't engage, and I've seen their grades and motivation improve significantly. Watching students take pride in their creative work and feel successful in subjects they once found daunting has been incredibly rewarding.Faber-Castell plans to further expand the Score A programme to ensure it remains an effective, invaluable resource for both students and educators that is attuned to student needs. To this end, the programme will continuously integrate innovative learning tools and strategies that will support diverse learning styles.Faber-Castell's commitment to supporting and quantifying the impact of Score A has led to the launch of the Educator's Elite League.We're thrilled to see the impact Score A has had on students and teachers, many of whom return year after year with great feedback on how the program has made a difference in their classrooms, saidWhile the positive responses are encouraging, we also want to quantify this impact to better understand and support learning across Malaysia. That's why we've launched the Educator's Elite League in May 2024to measure our program's effectiveness and create an open channel for teachers to share feedback, collaborate, and build on these creative techniques throughout the year. Our aim is to continuously refine Score A, making it an evolving resource that supports educators and students well beyond the competition itself.The Faber-Castell Educator's Elite League aims to facilitate greater teacher empowerment and professional development via free workshops. The League, currently with 322 teachers registered, provides a platform for educators to share best practices, innovative teaching strategies, and tools to continue coaching and inspiring their students with creative learning methods. To assess the programme's impact on academic success, the League also encourages teachers to submit mid-year and final exam results, allowing insights into how the techniques enhance academic performance.Faber-Castell remains dedicated to shaping the future of education in Malaysia, empowering students and teachers with tools for lifelong success and leaving a legacy of confident, future-ready leaders. As the Score A program expands, it aims to make quality education accessible to all, regardless of background or location, with a goal of reaching 100% of schools across Malaysia in the near future.For a list of complete winners, log on to Score A Competition - Faber-Castell Score A .Hashtag: #FaberCastell

About Faber-Castell Malaysia

Established in 1978 with just eight staff, Faber-Castell Malaysia has evolved into a global leader in eraser manufacturing, exporting 150 million pieces worldwide. Keeping up with the company's philosophy of being innovative and competent, Faber-Castell holds certifications like ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Recognized as a SUPER BRAND in 2002, it was also the Official Supplier for the 1998 Commonwealth Games.

In 2022, Faber-Castell launched the Fast Gel Z, a precision gel pen, and Erasure, an environmentally friendly PVC-free eraser. To cope with its rapid development, Faber-Castell Malaysia moved into its latest factory in Sept 2002, which housed the world's Tallest Pencil, awarded by the Malaysia Book of Records. In 2018, Faber-Castell launched a 90,000 sq. ft distribution center in Subang Jaya to enhance operational efficiency.

Honoured with the bronze prize for The People's Choice 2022 category at the Putra Brand Awards, Faber-Castell prioritizes staff welfare, pioneering a social charter in the stationery industry. Faber-Castell is also the first company in the stationery business to agree to a social charter that serves as a guiding principle for its staff welfare. In Malaysia, a collective agreement was signed between its staff union and Faber-Castell Malaysia in October 2004.

