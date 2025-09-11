Govt-Industry Collaboration Crucial For Self-Reliant Auto Manufacturing: Narendra Modi

MENAFN - KNN India)At the 65th annual convention of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) held in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for stronger collaboration between the government and the automotive industry to build a self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem across the auto value chain.

Addressing industry leaders through a video message, he expressed confidence that the convention would open new pathways for India's growth in the mobility sector.

He highlighted that India is rapidly progressing toward building a future-ready transportation ecosystem, supported by progressive policies and forward-looking reforms.

Modi underlined that integrating modern technology with strong infrastructure is key to achieving India's ambitious mobility goals. He stated that the auto sector has long played a crucial role in improving mobility and enhancing the quality of life for citizens.

He also described the sector as a driving force behind the Make in India initiative, saying it has strengthened global confidence in Indian manufacturing and could help position the country as a global hub for automotive excellence.

Sustainability was another major focus in his message. Modi noted that innovations in green technologies, electric vehicles, and sustainable mobility solutions are creating new opportunities, particularly in clean energy and energy storage.

He emphasised the growing role of start-ups in shaping India's clean mobility future and pointed out that this year's SIAM convention is showcasing how industry and government can work together to scale such sustainable solutions.

Concluding his remarks, Modi expressed confidence that continued dialogue between policymakers, manufacturers, and researchers on issues like emissions, safety, and infrastructure will help align industry strategies with national goals and strengthen India's position in the global automotive landscape.

