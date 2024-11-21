(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 20 November 2024 - Sorra , a beauty-tech startup from Hong Kong Science Park, is dedicated to becoming the city's leading for beauty and skincare product comparisons . Utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Sorra not only enhances its beauty content to drive traffic but also provides readers with a more personalized experience. Currently, Sorra boasts Hong Kong's largest beauty product database , featuring over 35,000 products, offering users comprehensive product information.

Through AI, Sorra accurately analyzes reader needs and dives deep into popular topics, from must-buy Japanese and Thai beauty products to skincare solutions for sensitive skin and scalp care , as well as reviews on products containing aloe vera , tea tree oil , retinoic acid , NMN , calendula , and vitamin E . These resources make Sorra more than just an information hubit's a trusted shopping guide. AI also supports Sorra in conducting in-depth data analysis, providing a wider range of insights on products like face masks , concealers , dark circle treatments , cleansing balms , hair masks , liquid pads , and Vaseline , delivering objective reviews on various products.

Jessie Chan, the founder of Sorra, stated, 'AI technology has become a key tool for enhancing content quality and reader engagement. Through this technology, we can better understand readers' preferences, create content that resonates with their needs, and provide Hong Kong's beauty consumers with greater value. AI also speeds up our content updates, allowing us to keep pace with market trends and respond quickly.'

Sorra will continue to explore the potential of AI in content creation, aiming to be an industry pioneer in innovation. As the company advances its content optimization strategies, Sorra aims to provide readers and members with more in-depth and engaging beauty information.

About Sorra

Sorra was founded in 2021 with a mission to make beauty information transparent and accurate. We are creating a beauty product comparison platform that is accessible to all. We offer a brand-neutral, free and data-supported AI comparison and product-matching experience.

